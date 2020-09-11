BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield 44-13 in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons (3-0) scored two touchdowns to Fremont’s one in the second stanza. Fairfield led 16-6 at the half.
The Falcons had two touchdowns between an Eagle turnover to extend their lead to 30-6 early in the third quarter.
Fremont scored on a Kameron Colclasure 1-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter and a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Parsons in the fourth quarter. Robert Skorupski kicked the extra point after the Parsons’ touchdown.
Fremont (2-2) will travel to Central Noble to begin Northeast Corner Conference Small School division play this coming Friday.
