SOUTH BEND — Postseason hopes were taken away from Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team Tuesday evening with an 11-10 loss to Saint Mary’s in a rematch of last season’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship game.
The Thunder (5-6, 2-4 MIAA) made a late attempt to rally from an 11-7 deficit with three goals in 2 minutes, 14 seconds. Avelyn McCall scored to make it an 11-10 game with 40 seconds left. But Trine fell a goal short of tying.
Molly Mullett had five goals of the Belles (11-5, 5-1 MIAA).
Brooke Hoag had three goals for Trine and Calista Richmond had three assists. Danielle Gargiulo had two goals and three assists.
Maddy Kasten made 11 saves in goal for the Thunder.
College Softball
Thunder sweep Scots
In Alma, Michigan, Sunday, Trine defeated Alma 8-5 and 8-0 in five innings in a MIAA doubleheader.
In game two, Anna Koeppl (11-0) threw a two-hit shutout for the Thunder. with a walk and four strikeouts. Karley Trine cleared loaded bases with a single and Scarlett Elliott had a two-run double in Trine’s six-run second inning. Debbie Hill added a solo home run in the fourth.
In game one, the Thunder scored six runs in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and had to weather a comeback attempt from the Scots. Karley Trine hit a two-run homer and Emma Lee hit a three-run shot in that big inning.
Trine’s Alexis Michon pitched two and one-third hitless, scoreless innings of relief to save the win for Hill (6-3).
Lee drove in four runs for the Thunder. Elliott, Hill, Amanda Prather and Ellie Trine had two hits apiece.
College Baseball
Trine ends losing streak
In Grand Rapids, Michigan Saturday, Trine ended a losing streak at 10 games by defeating Calvin 13-9 in the second game of a MIAA doubleheader.
Adam Stefanelli was 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four runs batted in for the Thunder. Matthew Martin was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice, two walks, two runs and two RBIs. Tyler Robinson was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. Robert Kortas had three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Kade Keele picked up his first win of the season in relief for Trine. Noah Brettin pitched three and two-thirds innings to get his third save of the season.
The Knights won game one 8-4. They built an 8-1 lead after six innings.
Kortas had three hits and Jackson O’Keefe drove in three runs for the Thunder. Will Gimble pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief.
Trine will host Albion in a doubleheader on Thursday at 2 p.m. The first game will last seven innings and the second game will last nine innings.
Those games were just moved up from Sunday to avoid impending weather.
College Tennis
Kalamazoo 9,
Trine women 0
In Angola Saturday afternoon, the Hornets (11-6, 7-0 MIAA) clinched the MIAA regular season title outright. The Thunder finished their season 11-7, 3-4 in the MIAA.
Kalamazoo 9, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Renee Torres (K) def. Eva Morales 6-3, 6-0. 2. Sophie Zhuang (K) def. Bekah Trent 6-2, 6-1. 3. Meghan Killmaster (K) def. Elina Locane 6-3, 6-2. 4. Maddie Hurley (K) def. Emilee Bassett 7-5, 6-1. 5. Eleni Bougioukou (K) def. Alexis Maloney 6-4, 3-6, 10-3. 6. Ivy Walker (K) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Torres-Zhuang (K) def. Trent-Locane 8-2. 2. Killmaster-Hurley (K) def. Bassett-Maloney 8-7 (7-4). 3. Walker-Rebecca Elias (K) def. Morales-Lizzie Welker 8-2.
