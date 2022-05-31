SALEM, Va. — Trine University’s softball team was swept by Christopher Newport, Virginia, two games to none in the NCAA Division III National Final series, losing game 2 to the Captains 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Captains (47-1) won their first national championship in program history. The Thunder (35-13) made their best national tournament finish in program history as the national runner-up.
“Another great game,” Christopher Newport coach Keith Parr said. “Hat’s off to Trine for getting here and playing phenomenal softball down the stretch. Our players stepped up once again.”
It was a bad start for Trine as CNU leadoff hitter Caitlin Abernethy reached on a two-base error as Thunder right fielder Taylor Murdock overran a fly ball in shallow rightcenter. Abernethy moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Bailey Roberts’ sacrifice fly.
Lauren Clausen (6-1) started pitching for Trine and surrendered some two-out hits. They did not do damage until the fourth inning.
After two outs and no one on, Natalie Carmichael singled through the left side, then stole second base. Clausen walked Sarah Proctor, then No. 9 hitter Maddie Hool hit a double over Murdock’s head in right to score Carmichael and Proctor.
Freshman left-hander Jamie Martin started for the second straight game against Trine and threw a two-hit shutout, walking two and striking out six.
The Thunder’s short game created their best chance to score in the fifth inning.
Scarlett Elliott led off with a walk, then Emma Beyer had a bunt single. Mercede Daugherty had a sacrifice bunt to move those runners to second and third.
Anna Gill followed with a bunt. Martin fielded it, but could not make a play as Elliott held at third, and the bases were loaded. But Martin struck out Ainsley Phillips looking, then fielded her position and threw out Ellie Trine at first as she tried to bunt for a base hit on the right side.
Elliott walked twice and Murdock had a hit. The freshman catcher Phillips threw Proctor out attempting to steal in the second inning. That was first time Proctor was caught stealing all season and she was successful 26 out of 27 times.
Clausen allowed three runs (two earned), six hits and a walk in three and two-third innings. Adrienne Rosey pitched three and one-third scoreless innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out three.
Rosey, Gill and Trine junior shortstop Amanda Prather made the NCAA Division III National Finals all-tournament team.
