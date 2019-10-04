ANGOLA — Sophomore running back Finley Hasselman scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Tucker Hasselman added two more, as the Angola football team cruised to a rout of visiting Prairie Heights on Friday, 39-7.
The Hornets (3-4) continued their strong second half of the season, which has seen the team win by margins of 23, 32 and 32 points in three consecutive wins.
The Panthers (1-6) meanwhile, have not defeated a Northeast Corner Conference team since the 2017 season, and will need to show marked improvement over the final two weeks to end that drought this season.
Angola started hot, and never let up.
The Hornets’ defense scored the game’s first points on a safety as Panthers quarterback Ethan Hoover stepped out of bounds in the back of his own end zone while avoiding pressure.
The half didn’t get much better for the Panthers, who managed only 39 yards in the first two quarters while consistently giving Angola strong field position.
The Hornets’ first touchdown came on a two-yard run up the middle by Finley Hasselman, then Tucker scored on a 45-yard completion to sophomore back Lincoln Schreiber, who snared in a pass that appeared to be overthrown by his fingertips on the team’s next possession. Tucker Hasselman added a 10-yard run and Brandon Villafuerte kicked a 26-yard field goal.
Tucker Hasselman played three quarters, his completion to Schreiber the only connection of a 1-for-5 performance that saw near misses on two other deep balls. He also rushed 12 times for 66 yards. Finley Hasselman carried the ball just seven times, totaling 41 yards, but made the most of his touches.
The younger Hasselman scored both second half touchdowns on runs of four and one yard in the third quarter.
The Hornet defense nearly had its first shutout since Oct. 26 2018 before Hoover scored on a 35-yard run with 2:44 left to play. The senior signal caller totaled 95 scrimmage yards in the game.
TAKEAWAYS
Prairie Heights: The Panthers went down swinging in their final matchup against the Hornets for the foreseeable future, at least — Heights dropped Angola from its schedule starting next season in hopes of adding games that prove more competitive. Starters played until the final seconds ticked off the clock, gaining their largest play from scrimmage on the team’s final snap.
The Panthers have dropped their last 14 games to conference opponents and have not beaten Angola since 2007.
Angola: Angola has feasted so far through three weeks of a month-long stretch which pits it against teams with a combined 8-18 record. The Hornets will have one more week of being a heavy favorite before what should be an exciting finale against Small School leader Eastside.
Looking ahead, the Hornets won’t be favored to win their sectional — the draw being a week from Sunday — with Class 4A No. 5 East Noble and other tough opponents on deck. But they also won’t be a team anyone wants to play.
UP NEXT
Prairie Heights returns home for a battle against a resurgent Fremont team. The Eagles were the Panthers’ last league victim in a 45-6 Panther blow out on Sept. 6, 2017, but are vastly improved this year.
Angola plays its final home game of the regular season against Garrett. The Railroaders fell to Fairfield, 38-22, on Friday, a fact which bodes well for the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.