LAGRANGE – Lakeland volleyball made a statement Monday night against Angola and took sole possession of the Northeast Corner Conference lead.
The Lakers outplayed the Hornets in a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.
Lakeland (10-2, 5-0 NECC) put 91.7% of its serves in play and had an attack percentage of .368. Those numbers said a lot to Laker coach Brian Jordan about how his team played.
“When we serve over 90% in a set, we never lose,” Jordan said.
For the Lakers to be playing this well, they have to be more than Western Carolina commit Bailey Hartsough. In stretches of the second and third set, they were.
Lakeland made a run of several points that included a couple of aces late in the second set to get to set point at 24-16.
In the third set, junior Kelsie Bowling had three straight aces after an Angola service error to take a 14-12 lead. The Hornets’ energy rose as they gained a lead before Bowling took some air out of them.
A lot of Lakeland’s attack came out of the back row, and it came from different places. Bowling had a kill from the back to slow a Hornet run and give Lakeland a 19-17 lead late in the third set.
“We’ve been practicing out of system where we finish with a kill,” Jordan said. “That’s the way I do it in club.”
Hartsough has 15 kills, six digs and was 9-for-9 serving with an ace for Lakeland. Senior setter Lilly Baird had 19 assists, nine digs, three kills and was 15-of-16 serving. Bowling had eight kills, 10 digs and five aces.
Sophomore Faith Riehl put all 14 of her serves in play for the Lakers. Senior Kendall Moore was a perfect 12-12.
“When Kendall is not out there, she’s the loudest on our bench,” Jordan said.
Angola is 7-2, 3-1 in the NECC. The Hornets had two-set sweeps over the Lakers in the junior varsity and freshman matches.
