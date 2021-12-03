ALBION — The Angola girls pulled out a late win over Central Noble Friday night, then the Cougar boys jumped on the Hornets early and cruised to a big win.
The Angola girls won a low-scoring game by the final tally of 38-34. The Central Noble boys were up double digits by the beginning of the second quarter and rolled to a 67-30 victory.
Angola girls 38,
Central Noble 34
In first game of the evening, it turned into a rock fight between the Class 3A No. 12 Hornets (5-4, 3-2 NECC) and the Cougars (6-4, 3-1).
Central Noble played a zone defense on Angola and forced them to beat them over the top from the perimeter. The Hornets accepted the challenge, and Jaelyn Fee hit a pair of triples and Alexis Stillman hit one to put their team up 11-5 in the first quarter.
Fee ended up with three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Lauren Leach led Angola with 15 points.
The Cougars had long possessions all night, looking for openings for Meghan Kiebel, who had 16 points and Madi Vice, who dropped in 12.
A three from Kiebel made it 13-10 at the end of the first period.
Central Noble went cold from the field in the second quarter, making only one field goal off a nice dish from Vice to Kiebel inside.
The Hornets also struggled to string a couple of baskets together. Fee’s third triple put her team up 21-14 midway through the quarter, and the halftime score was 21-15.
The Cougars were able to find some offense in the third quarter with Vice and Kiebel scoring in transition. A drive from Vice gave Central Noble its first lead of the game at 23-22 at the 4:15 mark.
Fee scored three points the old fashioned way, then Macy Oberlin scored her lone bucket of the game to take back the lead, 27-25, right before the end of the quarter.
Another drive by Vice and three from the wing by Kiebel put Central Noble ahead by three, then Kylie Caswell scored five straight, including a three to put Angola ahead 33-32 with 2:35 remaining.
With less than a minute left, Vice was called for an intentional foul on Leach, who hit a pair of free throws. Leach was fouled on the ensuing possession and hit two more free tosses. Leach added one more to put the Hornets up six and seal the win.
The Hornets travel to Snider Tuesday, and the Cougars host Lakewood Park on the same day.
Central Noble boys 67, Angola 30
In the boys game, the Hornets (0-2, 0-1 NECC) had no answer for Connor Essegian, who finished with a game-high 27 points, including 13 in the first quarter.
Logan Gard added 16 for the Class 2A No. 1 Cougars (3-0, 1-0) in his first game of the season, along with Jackson Andrews.
“It was good getting them both back. It was the first time since the sectional (last season) that we’ve had the whole group, including the summer,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “I thought Logan was good but maybe a little rusty with some footwork things, which he’s been great at. Jack handled the ball real well, but conditioning was an issue tonight.
“He hasn’t done anything. Wednesday was his only full practice. It was good considering conditioning would be an issue for both of them.”
The Cougars pressured the Hornets and forced some early turnovers. Essegian went coast to coast off a steal and was fouled while scoring. He completed the three-point play, made it 8-2 and a timeout was called by Angola in the first two minutes.
Conner Lemmon scored a three, then Essegian scored the last seven points of the quarter for Central Noble, which led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.
A bucket from Andrews and a triple from Ryan Schroeder put the Cougars up double digits and the rout was on.
Angola scored one field goal in the second quarter, and Central Noble went on a 12-0 in the final four minutes of the period to take the lead from 13 to 25 in a hurry.
“Last year, we took pride in the fact that we were one of the top 20 teams in the state defensively. We want to do that,” Bodey said. “The first half was pretty good with maybe some positioning issue. The second half was even better. They may have scored more points in the second half, but I thought we were better defensively.”
In the third quarter, the Cougars outscored the Hornets 16-9, then the reserves played the majority of the fourth quarter.
Angola returns home today against Concord for an afternoon game, and Central Noble travels to Southport High School in Indianapolis to play Class 1A defending state champion Barr-Reeve in the Forum Tip Off Classic next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
