ANGOLA — Senior Angola High School baseball player Brayden Mowery has done it all for the Hornet nine over the course of his career.
And Mowery’s hard work, hustle and determination have earned him a chance to take his game to the next level.
Last week, Mowery committed to play baseball and stay relatively close to home at Manchester University.
Before the commitment ceremony, Mowery said he’s especially cognizant of the special opportunity he’s earned.
“Not everyone that plays high school baseball gets to play in college,” Mowery said. “It means a lot to me.”
Mowery credits his coaches for helping him leave high school ready to compete at the next level.
Angola head coach Roger Roddy said Mowery has been a utility guy, doing everything except pitching and catching at the varsity level at one time or another. He’ll primarily be a corner infielder in his senior season.
“Brayden’s growth the past two years has been amazing,” Roddy said. “He’s really bought in on the weight room… We’re looking for amazing things from him this year.”
The Hornets were 9-16 in 2022, including 5-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Mowery batted .288 with 10 runs scored, 17 hits (including a pair of doubles) and 10 runs batted in. He also stole 11 bases.
Mowery plans to major in business with an emphasis in sports management at Manchester. He said he wants to get to Manchester, get his bearings and figure out how to make an impact as quickly as possible.
“Just getting my name known,” Mowery said. “Know where I’m going to be and how I can help.”
“I’m feeling pretty confident right now,” he added.
