ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s hockey team enters its sixth season in 2022-23.
And while Trine coach Tom Hofman has seen steady progress from his Thunder over that span, he’d like to see the program take some steps forward.
“We’re a little behind where we want to be,” Hofman said.
And as far as taking some steps forward, this season would be great, Hofman said.
The Thunder were 9-17-1 in 2021-22, which was an improvement over the 4-11 mark Trine posted in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.
Prior to that, the Thunder had several seasons in which they were close to .500: 9-10-4 in 2019-20 and 10-13-2 after an inaugural season of 4-17-1 in 2017-18.
Trine was 1-1 in a pair of scrimmages/exhibition contests last week, Hofman said. The Thunder played Grand Valley State, Michigan, and a team from London, Ontario.
“We’re starting to get our legs under us,” Hofman said.
The Thunder lost nine seniors to graduation from last year’s team, including Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year Brandi Wilson.
One major key to improvement for Trine this season, Hofman said, will be scoring more goals.
“We need to be more aggressive,” he said.
Sophomore forward Kailey Mleko will be expected to help score some of those additional goals.
Mleko saw action in 26 games as a freshman, with 17 points on 10 goals and seven assists.
Trine’s captains for 2022-23 are junior defender Taryn Raisanen, senior forward Grace Hicks and senior defenseman Makena Thompson.
The Thunder are at Stevenson, Maryland, this opening weekend, with a game today at 3 p.m. and a second game Saturday at 1 p.m.
Trine opens the home portion of the 2022-23 schedule Nov. 11-12 against Concordia, Wis., with a Friday night game slated for 7 p.m. followed by a Saturday matinee set for a 2 p.m. puck drop.
Trine University 2022-23
Women’s Hockey Schedule
October: 28, at Stevenson (Md.), 3 p.m.; 29, at Stevenson (Md.), 1:30 p.m.
November: 11, Concordia (Wis.), 7 p.m.; 12, Concordia (Wis.), 2 p.m.; 18, at Adrian, 7 p.m.; 19, Adrian, 7 p.m.; 22, at Aurora, 8:35 p.m.
December: 2, Marian (Wis.), 7 p.m.; 3, Marian (Wis.), 2 p.m.; 10, at Hilbert (N.Y.), 6 p.m.; 11, at Hilbert (N.Y.), 11 a.m.
January: 11, Lake Forest, 7 p.m.; 13, at Finlandia, 7:15 p.m.; 14, at Finlandia, 4 p.m.; 20, Hilbert (N.Y.), 7 p.m.; 21, Hilbert (N.Y.), 2 p.m.; 27, at Aurora, 8:35 p.m.; 28, at Aurora, 8:35 p.m.
February: 3, St. Norbert, 7 p.m.; 4, St. Norbert, 2 p.m.; 10, at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.; 11, at Lake Forest, 3 p.m.; 14, Aurora, 7:15 p.m.; 17, Lawrence, 7 p.m.; 18, Lawrence, 2 p.m.
