FREMONT -- In roughly the first three months of his sports management internship early in 2020, Cal Stone embraced the Fremont High School community and did not want to let it go despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Stone worked with athletic director Roger Probst and stayed in contact throughout the pandemic shutdown, then came back to FHS for the entire 2020-21 school year to continue what he started, and helped coach a couple of programs along the way.
Stone laid down the roots for an opportunity given to him on Monday evening, when the Fremont Community Schools board of education approved of his hiring as Fremont High School's athletic director, replacing the retiring Probst after 14 years in the post.
Probst, 64, has worked for Fremont Community Schools for 42 years as a teacher, baseball coach and athletic director. He won 352 games in 24 seasons as Eagles baseball coach.
At age 23, Stone will certainly be one of the youngest athletic directors in the state. Probst stood by his successor when addressing the FCS school board.
"Respectfully, Cal is very qualified for this job," Probst said to the board at its monthly meeting. "Cal wants to be at Fremont. He loves Fremont.
"He supervised athletic events for us," Probst said after the school board meeting. "He has a lot of energy. He'll do a great job leading Fremont High School athletics."
Stone shared his love for FHS and its community after the school board meeting.
"It stuck with me," Stone said of Fremont. "I've established some relationships and I get to build on those. I want to be a part of everything about this community, so I got my name in there (for AD consideration).
"It's exciting. We have a bunch of young coaches. We kind of see sports in a similar format. There's exciting possibilities in Fremont."
Stone was a fifth-grade teacher at Wabash Middle School this past school year. He was also the junior varsity boys tennis coach and the varsity assistant girls basketball coach at his alma mater Wabash High School. He worked with his father Matt Stone with the girls basketball program during his ninth season as Apaches' varsity coach.
Matt Stone was Wabash's athletic director for nearly two decades.
"When I wanted to spend time with my dad, we went to sporting events. That's what we did," Cal Stone said.
"After a couple of years at Trine, I knew this was what I wanted to do, to be an athletic director.
Stone said of what stands out about Probst, "Just his class. How he goes about his business and how he treats people. I want to do best job I can to follow him."
Stone was Fremont's JV boys tennis coach in the fall of 2020, then he was the Eagles' freshman boys basketball coach in the 2020-21 winter season.
Probst quickly hired some coaches at FHS, largely in spring sports, before helping Stone transition into the AD job.
The Fremont school board also approved the hirings of Troy Barker as cross country and track and field head coach for both the boys and the girls, Neal Frantz as the girls tennis coach and FHS grad Ron Colclasure as the varsity baseball coach.
Barker replaces Tanner Wall in the cross country and track coaching positions. Barker is in his second stint at FHS and is the school's strength and conditioning coach as well as a health and physical education teacher. He implemented the Bigger, Faster, Stronger program for all student-athletes at Fremont. Jennifer Barker, Troy's wife, was approved to be an assistant coach with all of those programs.
"Troy has done a great job with the lifting program and the speed work," Probst said.
Frantz replaces Lexi Skeens as girls tennis coach and is also Fremont's boys tennis coach. Frantz led the Eagle boys to their first sectional title in program history last fall during an 18-4 campaign. He will lead the boys in his seventh season at the helm this coming fall. However, Frantz resigned as an assistant coach with the FHS boys basketball program.
Colclasure played baseball for Probst, graduated from FHS in the early 1990s and has been an assistant coach under Justin Bock for the past few seasons. Ron's son Kameron was one of the area's top baseball players in his senior season of 2021.
Probst heard all he needed to hear when Ron Colclasure said he was interested in being Fremont's baseball coach. With Bock's 200 wins in 14 seasons, Probst and Bock combined to win 552 games in 38 seasons. That does not include the canceled COVID-19 spring season of 2020. The tradition will continue with Colclasure.
"You know what you are getting with Ron," Probst said.
The Fremont school board also voted not to renew the contract of Brett Collins as Fremont High's assistant girls basketball coach and approved of Gary Baker as an assistant coach for new FHS girls basketball coach Shae Rhonehouse.
The board also approved the hiring of Mitch Ridenour as the athletic director and an assistant principal at Fremont Middle School. He will replace the retiring Scott LaPlace in those positions.
Ridenour was a math teacher at his alma mater Angola High School last school year, and also coached football at AHS and Angola Middle School last fall. He is the son of former AHS athletic director Mark Ridenour.
"My dad's knowledge has been really helpful," Mitch Ridenour said. "Meeting with Scott, Greg (Mohler, FMS principal) and (athletic secretary) Michelle Moss, it's going to be smooth making that transition."
