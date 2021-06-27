ANGOLA — Despite some ominous forecasts, the weather brought good luck to the Monument City Classic 10K Saturday as 147 runners took to the course.
Humidity was brutal, but cloud cover kept the temperature in the runner-friendly mid-70s. The only rain was a light shower that began just before the awards ceremony, with nearly all the runners having finished.
Derek Miller of Fort Wayne, a recent Trine graduate, took top honors in the men’s race with a time of 34:24.23.
In the women’s race, the new boss was the same as the old boss, as Erin Heenan of Ann Arbor, Michigan, repeated as overall champ with a time of 38:21.18. She was the eighth overall finisher.
“I did it last year, so I knew what to expect with those hills,” she said. “No matter if you start slow or start fast, those last 2 miles are really rough.
“It was really humid. I was dousing myself with water the whole time. Everybody always helps each other out.”
Adam Dyer of Fort Wayne and Kacper Wiszowaty of Portage gave spectators a charge with their kick to the finish in the men’s race. Dyer, dressed in neon green, won his age division.
“It was cool, but very high humidity,” Dyer said. “We were struggling around mile three. Really rolly hills, but the downhills are amazing.”
“I started late so I was just trying to motivate myself,” Wiszowaty said. “His jersey stuck out and he kept my pace up. I definitely wouldn’t have finished without seeing him out there.”
It was Wiszowaty’s first experience in the race, and he found the course’s hills very challenging. The last hill is a punishing climb just before the finish.
“You prepare mentally for the hills, but once you’re out there, you can really feel it in your knees. The end was the toughest, because you’ve got 0.2 miles left and you’re climbing uphill.
“It was awesome. Good weather and I enjoyed it.”
Monument City 10K results:
Top male finisher: Derek Miller — 34:24.64
Top female finisher: Erin Heenan — 38:22.55
Top male masters: Shaun Hamilton — 38:29.91
Top female masters: Hidi Gaff — 40:50.02
Top male grand masters: Clark Reed — 44:25.18
Top female grand masters: Sarah Rayle — 1:02:29.78
Top male senior grand master: Ruben Falcon — 45:07.38
Top female senior grand master: Kathy Vrana — 57:07.95
Male 19 and under: Noah Weslock — 36:54.39
Female 19 and under: Gracynn Hinkley — 42:36.01
Male 20-24: Quinten Prieur — 35:43.28
Female 20-24: Grace Schmucker — 52:59.93
Male 25-29: Dalton Atchison — 38:00.86
Female 25-29: Kelsie Duehmig — 50:04.24
Male 30-34: Adam Dyer — 42:51.52
Female 30-34: Stephanie Burkholder — 47:39.96
Male 35-39: Joshua Peppers — 40:12.00
Female 35-39: Hannah Klein — 43:48.52
Male 40-44: Chad Burgh — 41:47.18
Female 40-44: Jill Steiner — 46:35.33
Male 45-49: Mike Brown — 47:27.74
Female: 45-49: Melissa Budak — 54:37.65
Male 50-54: Eugene Yoder — 47:27.74
Female 50-54: Cheri Steigmeyer — 1:09:21.6
Male 55-59: Matt Crawford — 51:58.43
Female 55-59: Tammi Vore — 1:31:05.33
Male 60-64: Bill Hanna — 45:41.13
Female 60-64: Sara Zuber — 1:13:52.65
Male 65-69: Raymond Gildner — 49:33.38
Female 65-69: Joni Wyatt — 1:17:57.71
Male 70 and over: Jed Pearson — 53:20.49
Female 70 and over: Barb Wearley — 1:12:36.66
Complete results can be found at runsignup.com/Race/Results/70880#resultSetld-259867
