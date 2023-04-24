BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It can be argued that Leyton Byler is the best tennis player Prairie Heights High School as ever had. He’s not living on those laurels.
Byler announced on Friday evening his commitment to playing tennis at Trine University.
“I really like the campus. I like the business program, and I get to play tennis,” Byler said. “I talked to a few of the guys on the team, and on and off the court we have a lot of similarities.
“I do think I can contribute... I want to fight for one of the starting spots,” he added. “Trine has a great program. Hopefully, I’ll be a good addition and we can break through.”
Byler will continue to follow the footsteps of his Brent, who is Prairie Heights athletic director and boys tennis coach. Brent Byler graduates from Tri-State University in 2000 after graduating from Prairie Heights in 1996.
Brent allowed Leyton to take part in practice at younger ages when Brent was the tennis coach at Fremont. Leyton has been playing tennis since he was 4 or 5 years old.
“We were great as a team. He is a phenomenal coach and a great dad.” Leyton Byler said. “It was a blast playing for him.
“My older brothers (at Fremont) did a great job including me in the drills. Then at a new place (at Prairie Heights), we did great things the past four years.”
Leyton won 49 matches at No. 1 singles for the Panthers. That’s a school record for win in that position. He qualified for three straight individual sectionals.
Leyton was 15-8 in his senior season at Prairie Heights this past fall, including 6-2 against Northeast Corner Conference opponents in the regular season. He was third in the NECC Tournament at No. 1 singles, which is good enough to earn all-conference honors.
Leyton will join a Trine program with a young foundation. The Thunder have a dual record of 10-7 this academic year and are the No. 4 seed in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament. They play NCAA Division III regional power Kalamazoo in a semifinal dual Thursday afternoon on the Hornets’ home courts.
Five players in Trine’s starting lineup this season are underclassmen.
“We’re excited,” Brent Byler said. “Tennis has been Leyton’s passion for a long time. He loves competition. Trine will be a great situation for him. Coach (Erin) Kolar has done a great job building that program up.”
