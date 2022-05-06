CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Ethan Hille committed to playing football at Trine University on Wednesday afternoon.
Hille will bring the Thunder versatility as he played several positions over the course of his Eagle grid career.
Hille rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns last season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. He made 10 tackles on defense, including eight solos.
Hille also talked to Anderson, Saint Francis and NCAA Division II Davenport, Michigan. But he liked Trine best. The small campus community at Trine reminds him some of his small town environment in Churubusco.
“I love the university itself,” Hille said. “I love the coaches. They are open and honest about everything.
“I want to be a part of a team. I appreciate the support there,” he added. “I’m ecstatic, I’m ready to get after it.”
Hille wants to grow into a leader for the Thunder and take what he learned on and off the field at Churubusco and carry that over to make a positive impact at Trine.
“Churubusco definitely helped me a lot in terms of a personal level of growth,” Hille said. “I learned hard work and determination.”
Hille will study exercise science at Trine.
