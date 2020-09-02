LAGRANGE — The Westview cross country teams led the area at Tuesday's Northeast Corner Conference six-way dual meet at Lakeland.
The Warrior boys finished with a 5-0 record while the girls went 4-1. The Fairfield girls were the top team with a 5-0 record.
Both Prairie Heights teams went 3-2, the Lakeland girls and Hamilton boys were 2-3 and the Central Noble girls finished 1-4.
The Panthers' Kawliga Glasgo won the boys race with a time of 18:20. His teammate Wayne Swing came in fourth at 19:53.
The Carpenter twins from Westview finished in second and third respectively. Remington came in at 18:41 and Spencer finished in a time of 19:11.
The Warriors rounded out the top 10 with Chad Hershberger, Lyndon Miller and Andrew Cupp coming in eight, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Lakeland's Connor Palmer led his team with a seventh-place finish at 20:09.
The Cougars' were led by Noah Shepherd, who finished in 17th at 21:18, and Hamilton was led by Kenny Scheik, who came in 22nd and crossed in 21:44.
On the girls side, Fairfield's Madelyn Yoder was the top individual finisher with a time of 22:37.
The top runner from the KPC area was Westview's Deann Fry, who came in second at 23:01, followed by Prairie Heights' Allison Steele in third place at 23:05.
Fry's teammates Stacy Stutzman and Eve Niccum both finished in the top 15. Stutzman finished in 25:02, and Niccum crossed 25:26.
Right behind those two were Central Noble's Michaela Reinholt and the Warriors' Raegan Bender in fourth and fifth, respectively, at 23:09.
The Lakers were led by Monica Guzman, who finished in ninth in a time of 24:39.
Heights' Breaonna Glasgo in 24:30 and the Cougar's Madi Vice in 24:55 finished in eighth and 10th, respectively, to round out the top 10.
