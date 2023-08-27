LAGRANGE — The Fremont High School girls golf team had never even played in the Westview Invitational prior to Saturday.
So how did the Eagles’ first outing in the Heron Creek Golf Club event go?
Pretty well, thank you very much. They won it.
The Eagles shot a 375 to take the team championship in the third annual tournament. Fairfield was second with 389, followed by Concord in third with 394, Goshen fourth with 420, Columbia City fifth with 450, the Northridge junior varsity squad and Wawasee tied for sixth with 452, Lakeland eighth with 453, Mishawaka ninth with 477 and Central Noble 10th with 501.
West Noble and Westview both brought just three golfers and did not figure in the team standings.
In addition, Fremont No. 1 Khloe Glendening shot an 81, tying Fairfield’s Addie Mast for first individually. Glendening won a tiebreaker to receive medalist honors.
In addition to Glendening’s 81, the Eagles got a 92 from Presley Scott, a 97 from Emery Laughlin, a 105 from Lily Coler and a 115 from Kate Gannon.
The Westview Invitational is a good preview of the upcoming Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, which is also at Heron Creek this year. So when the Eagles were offered a spot in this year’s field a few weeks ago after another team had to drop out, it was an easy decision for Fremont coach Scott Porath.
“Getting 18 holes of tournament golf in here, that’s huge,” Porath said.
Saturday’s win at the Westview Invitational was a complete team effort, Porath said.
“We just grinded hard today,” Porath said.
The Eagles have two remaining NECC dual meets on the schedule. The NECC Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 9.
The Eagles have not lost a regular season NECC meet for the past four years, Porath said, and that’s a major goal for Fremont as the postseason already beckons. Seniors Glendening and Scott have never lost a varsity NECC match in their high school careers.
Glendening said she had to settle in and play her game.
“My driving and chipping were good today,” Glendening said.
Lakeland was led by Caitlyn Miller with 100. The Lakers also had Lydia Trost with 115, Kabella Watkins with 119 and Peyton Waldron with 119.
Central Noble was led by Kali Koontz with 121. The Cougars also had Kayla Keirn with 132, Janella Halsey with 130, Kensy Kimmell with 123 and Kirsten Owen with 127.
West Noble's Aubrey Weigold was seventh overall with 96. The Chargers also had a career-best 120 from Lily Lindsey and a career-best 136 from Kenzie Krider.
For Westview, Danika Yoder placed fifth with a 92, Lilyan Bennett shot 107 and Becky Moore had 130.
