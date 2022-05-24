HUNTERTOWN — Carroll and Northrop advanced to the championship game of the Class 4A softball sectional Tuesday.
The host Chargers shut out DeKalb 2-0 in the first game, while Northrop rallied to a 5-3 victory over East Noble in the second semifinal.
The final will be Thurday at 6 p.m. The Bruins defeated the Chargers 9-2 in the championship game at DeKalb last year.
East Noble (10-14) appeared to be in control in the top of the fifth when Sadie Helmkamp tripled to deep right to score Bailee Bortner and give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Helmkamp, who had singled in the first Knights run in the first, then came home on an error to make it 3-0.
Northrop (15-10) sent 10 batters to the plate in the last of the inning, scoring five runs on six hits to take the lead for good.
Reagan Torrez had an RBI hit to get the Bruins on the board, and Aryan Russell doubled to deep left to plate the tying runs. A passed ball allowed the lead run to score. Ava Kahn added an RBI single later in the inning.
Alexa Huth, who moved in from first base and earned the victory in four innings of relief, struck out the side in the sixth. Elliot Rouch led off the seventh with a hit for East Noble, her second of the game, but a strikeout and two grounders ended it.
Knights pitcher Cady Smith blanked the Bruins on three hits apart from their big inning and struck out five.
Carroll got a three-hit pitching effort from Emilia Garcia, who ended the game with her 10th and 11th strikeouts, stranding the tying runs at second and third. She got help to start the inning from right fielder Malina Richardson, who made a diving catch near the foul line to take a hit away from DeKalb’s Jayla Brown to start the inning.
Rylee Moore walked and Lillie Cserep doubled to left-center before Garcia held the Barons (8-17) off with her final two K’s.
It was a far cry from Carroll’s sectional victory at DeKalb last season, a 12-0 decision shortened by the 10-run rule.
The Chargers (18-8) used aggressiveness to force a brief defensive breakdown by the Barons in the fifth. Delaney Conner walked and took second on a wild pitch.
London Cupp then put down a bunt single, and continued running to second. The Barons threw wildly into the outfield to allow one run to score, and Cupp ended up circling the bases when the throw back to the infield got away.
Cserep pitched well enough to win on many days for the Barons, holding the Chargers to two hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking five.
Garcia walked the first two batters she faced, then settled in to retire the next 10.
Brenna Spangler ended the streak when she beat out an infield hit and went to second on an errant throw with one out in the fourth. She moved to third on a groundout, but a strikeout ended the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.