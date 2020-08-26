KENDALLVILLE — East Noble handled its business in a 5-0 sweep over Angola on Wednesday.
Four of the five matches were won by the Knights in two sets.
“I’m just thrilled with what I saw tonight. I saw my No. 1 and No. 2 singles guys go out there and take care of business, play with focus and absolutely control from beginning to end,” East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said. “I saw three other courts that were extremely competitive.”
The set that was pushed to three sets came at No. 3 singles between East Noble’s Ryan Gienger and Angola’s Marcus Miller. Gienger was able to pull out the win after falling in the first set 6-0. He rallied to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-4.
“A score like 0-6, 6-1 shows that tennis is a mental game,” Edwards said. “When the first set ended, he was able to mentally reset like a senior should. That’s a skill in tennis.”
The Knights taking care of business came from the top of their lineup at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles.
Vittorio Bona beat Angola’s Brad Boyd 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Nolan Ogle won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over the Hornets’ Trevyn Towers.
At No. 1 doubles, Max Bender and Carver Miller defeated Aiden Koch and Jacob Pontorno 6-2, 6-1. Bender missed the first four matches of the season due to a COVID-19 related issue. He never tested positive but was in contact with someone who was before the season, forcing a late start to his tennis season.
“It’s huge,” Edwards said of Bender being back in the lineup. “Beyond the fact that Max Bender is a skilled tennis player, he’s also just the kind of kid you want on your team if you’re a coach, no matter what the sport is. He’s a kid that’s going to do whatever you tell him to do and is going to do it to the best of his ability.”
At No. 2 doubles, Ryan Ludwig and Bryson Ortiz won 7-5, 6-2 over Connor Libey and Lucas Nelson.
East Noble defeated Angola 3-2 in the junior varsity matches.
Fremont 5, Central Noble 0
In Albion, the Eagles swept the Cougars for an NECC victory.
Ethan Bock defeated Josh Ellet 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Nick Miller beat Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0, and Evan Towns won his No. 3 singles match over Austin Frey 6-1, 6-2.
Fremont took both of the doubles match due to forfeit.
