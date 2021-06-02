ANGOLA — Angola senior Giovanni Tagliaferri committed to playing football close by at Trine University on May 26.
“It feels amazing,” Tagliaferri said. “It’s good to have a path laid out for me.
“Staying home is a lot easier. I’m unbelievably excited and I plan on working as hard as I possibly can.”
Tagliaferri attended Thunder football practices and they felt like home for him.
Tagliaferri will join his brother Marcques at Trine. Marcques Tagliaferri was a regular contributor for the Thunder on defense this past 2020-21 season as a hybrid defensive back-linebacker.
In his sophomore year, Marcques led Trine in solo tackles with 17 and fumble recoveries with two. He was also third on the team in total tackles with 26.
“He’s a lot smarter player,” Giovanni said of Marcques. “I watched him play in high school and I’m happy I can follow him again.
“Learning to improve my football IQ and from a reads standpoint are huge. I need to improve my offensive reads, especially at receiver.”
Giovanni Tagliaferri will move to the secondary in college after playing at linebacker for AHS. He thinks free safety will be a good fit, but is willing to play wherever he best fits the needs of the Trine team.
Tagliaferri will study psychology at Trine.
