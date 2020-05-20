ANGOLA — It was a tough decision for Nick Burlingame to make when he decided to leave Lakeland and take over the Angola girls basketball program.
Burlingame, a 2010 Angola alum, was approved by the Metropolitan Schools of Steuben County Tuesday to be the next leader of the Hornet girls after spending three seasons as the Laker boys basketball coach.
“(Tuesday) night was overall pretty bittersweet,” Burlingame said. “On one hand, I do get the opportunity to come back to Angola, my alma mater, a place that I love and one that my family has been a part of for a long time. I’m obviously excited for the opportunity.
“On the other hand, I have to leave a place that I loved as well in Lakeland. I have nothing but positive things to say about Lakeland. I’m so thankful for our players for their hard work and commitment. I’m thankful for our coaching staff who some of those guys are my best friends and people I learned a lot from and love very much.”
Burlingame was 30-43 in three seasons with the Lakeland boys. Before returning to northeast Indiana, he was an assistant at Lafayette Jefferson High School from 2012-17.
He said he didn’t know when he would get another chance to return home. He felt like it was a great opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“I hope this is a destination for me. This is where I want to be,” Burlingame said. “I’ve had brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and best friends go to the school. I’m excited to represent Angola.”
The Angola girls have become one of the premier programs the last few years, including three straight 20-plus win seasons under Brandon Appleton, who switched to take over the Hornet boys this offseason.
“I feel like the basketball program has been in great shape. Brandon did a wonderful job for many years, and I hope to sustain that. Hopefully, take it to the next level,” Burlingame said.
Sustaining the program won’t be easy, but Burlingame is ready for the challenge.
“I wouldn’t say I necessarily feel pressure, but I’m just excited for the opportunity. I’m a very competitive person and ready to hit the ground running. We’ll have a high level of standard to commit to,” Burlingame said. “We’ll do everything we can to continue the success.”
