SALEM, Va. — Trine University’s softball team faced another weather delay in the postseason and made the biggest plays on the second day of its NCAA Division III Championship Finals first-round game to pull off the upset.
Ellie Trine threw out an Eastern Connecticut State runner at the plate to complete a double play to end the bottom of the seventh inning Friday afternoon, then led off the next half inning with a single before Taylor Murdock hit a two-run homer to right to give the sixth-seeded Thunder a 4-2 win over the third-seeded Warriors.
Trine and ECSU were tied at two through five and a half innings Thursday night when play was suspended by rain at the Moyer Sports Complex. Play resumed at noon on Friday and last two and a half more innings.
The Warriors (43-6) loaded the bases with one out on a hit batter, a Trine throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, then a walk after the first out was made.
Eastern Connecticut State’s Brooke Matyasovsky hit a fly ball to shallow center field that Ellie Trine caught for the second out. Maggie Baker tagged up from third and headed for home. Trine threw home in the air to catcher Ainsley Phillips, who tagged out Baker before she reached the plate.
In the next half inning, the top of the eighth, Trine singled to right off Warriors reliever Morgan Bolduk (12-3). Then Trine scored on Murdock’s seventh homer of the season.
“Didn’t think I would fake bunt, hit it over the fence. That was definitely new for me,” Murdock said.
The Thunder have had to make adjustments to changes in game schedules at each step of the postseason, and coach Donnie Danklefsen thought his team responded well to the changes over the past two days.
“I’m just very proud of this group,” Danklefsen said. “We’re kinda used to getting ready to play, stopping a game, starting a game. The adversity is pretty normal to us, so I thought we did a really good job of handling that last (Thursday) night and coming into today. They just kept fighting.
“You never saw them lose confidence.”
Trine sophomore third baseman Scarlett Elliott started the game scoring by leading off the second inning with a solo home run to left off one of the country’s best pitchers in Alexis Michon. Danklefsen said that Elliott was away from the team for a few days after its super regional victory to attend a grandmother’s funeral.
The Warriors scored both of their runs in the third inning, putting together three hits and two walks to score those runs. Alexis Tyrell singled home Laura Zenk with one out. Carley Stoker singled to left with two outs to score Tyrell, but Trine leftfielder Anna Gill threw out Matyasovsky to end the inning.
Freshmen teamed up for the Thunder to tie it in the fifth. Emma Beyer walked and stole second. After Michon struck out two straight Trine hitters, Phillips doubled to right center to score Beyer. That knocked Michon out of the game.
Michon re-entered in the eighth to get the final two outs and ended up pitching five and one-third innings, allowing two earned runs and three hits, walking three and striking out 10.
Adrienne Rosey (15-7) retired the Warriors 1-2-3 in the eighth to complete the complete game victory. She allowed two earned runs and five hits, struck out seven, walked four and hit a batter.
Trine (33-11) will play Salisbury, Maryland, in a winners’ bracket second-round game today at 3:30 p.m. The second-seeded Sea Gulls (42-6) survived seventh seed Millikin (Ill.) 6-5 in nine innings on Thursday.
No games were played Friday after the Trine-ECSU suspended contest was completed. It rained in Salem for much of Friday.
