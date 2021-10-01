WATERLOO — If Fremont was going to win a boys tennis sectional, this was the team to do it.
The Eagles, comprised of all seniors, gave the school its first-ever sectional title in the sport, taking down neighboring rival Angola 4-1 in Thursday’s title match at DeKalb.
Six players in the lineup have played on the varsity for three years. The group left no doubt, steamrolling host DeKalb in the semifinals and the Hornets Thursday.
“They have played their best tennis the past two nights,” Fremont coach Neal Frantz said. “It was just like ‘We’re not going to lose. We’ve come too far.’”
Setting a school record for wins with an 18-3 record, the Eagles advanced to Tuesday’s opening round of the Concord Regional, and will face the NorthWood sectional winner Goshen.
Angola’s season isn’t entirely over. While Fremont took care of all three singles spots and the No. 2 doubles match rather quickly, dropping just two games total, the No. 1 doubles match went three sets.
Angola’s team of Connor Libey and Marcus Miller were beaten 6-0 in the first set, but fought back for an 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Fremont’s Sam Verdin and Isaac Hirschy that will send them to the doubles sectional at Concord.
No. 1 singles players and No. 1 doubles teams who go unbeaten in the team sectional advance by themselves.
“They’ve been a solid pair throughout the year. They’ve meshed really well,” Angola coach Rosten Hamman said. “They have positive attitudes.
“Marcus is huge at the net. Connor has amazing strokes from the baseline. They really make a good team. They have a lot of grit as you could see tonight, losing that first set 0-6 and then coming back.”
It’s a possibility that the Hornet duo could go up against DeKalb’s team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, which also advanced. This tandem did not play against the Barons in the regular season.
Hamman tipped his cap to the champion Eagles.
“Fremont’s solid. They played really good tennis across the board,” he said. “A bunch of seniors, good leadership. Neal does a great job coaching them.”
The Eagles have power at the top with Ethan Bock at No. 1 and Nick Miller at No. 2.
Bock holds school records for singles wins and No. 1 singles wins, and is second all-time at Fremont with 62 total wins. Miller set a school record with his 20th win Thursday.
Fremont’s success is also about depth.
“Those two guys have led us,” Frantz said. “The reason we’re winning is the other guys have gotten better. You’ve got a senior like Connor Trobaugh that never played varsity before. He stays after practice and works on his game.
“I’m just happy for these guys and how hard they’ve worked over four years. We’re not a tennis factory, obviously. They play in the summer, so from June until the end of tennis season they’ve played and kept getting better. It was enough to win a sectional for us this year.”
Along with depth, it’s quality. The Eagles varsity had a combined 3.91 grade-point average, including four players with perfect 4.0s.
“We’re talking about unbelievable kids, unbelievable parents,” Frantz said. “I haven’t had a complaint in four years from a parent.
“I teach at the best school in the state — these kids, the principal, the superintendent. I had the prinicipal’s and the superintendent’s kids on my team. My AD (athletic director Roger Probst) is the best ever. They’ve made it possible for me to be successful at Fremont in sports.”
Fremont 4, Angola 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (Fre) def. Jacob Pontorno 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (Fre) def. Aiden Koch 6-0, 6-1. 3. Alex Chilenski (Fre) def. Brady Warren 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Connor Libey-Marcus Miller (Ang) def. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Connor Trobaugh (Fre) def. Quinlan Aldred-Harrison Bruick 6-1, 6-0.
