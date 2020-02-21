ALBION — If anything, this game was a lesson in just how quickly one can slip away.
The Fremont basketball team played perhaps its most complete half of basketball over the course of the first 16 minutes Friday against Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble.
A decided underdog in the contest, the Eagles kept pace with the Cougars’ fast-paced offensive style of play early on, but six third-quarter turnovers quickly gave way to a 21-point CN lead and a 66-47 Cougars win in their final home contest of the regular season.
Fremont (7-12, 3-7) is no stranger to getting knocked around a bit this season — the Eagles have been without their top two scorers and other rotational pieces for numerous games now — but played like a team firing on all cylinders in the first quarter.
Nick Miller hit on three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game — hit converted five shots from deep in the game, finishing with 15 points. Forward Logan Brace crashed the glass on both ends of the court and scored on several second-chance looks and Kameron Colclasure pulled the offensive strings, setting up his teammates for good looks. The result was a 17-17 draw after the game’s first eight minutes, and a six-point halftime hole that coach Craig Helfrich felt good about taking into the locker room.
That’s where the good news ends for the embattled Eagles.
The Cougars (18-4, 8-2) opened the second half on a 13-0 run, scoring eight of those points off turnovers — five of Fremont’s 14 total giveaways came in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter.
Central Noble continued its hot late-season play with the win, its fifth straight. Connor Essegian led the way with 29 points. Sawyer Yoder added 11, Myles Smith netted nine, including two threes, and Ryan Schroeder scored eight points in the second half.
It was the trio of Essegian, Yoder and Smith that kept the Cougars in the game until they pounced on their chance to separate. Essegian scored 10 of his points in the first quarter, and netted 17 total in the first half. Yoder ended the second quarter with a three-point play that halted a 4-0 Fremont run in the final minute of the first half.
Both teams are back on the court Tuesday.
Fremont returns home to host NECC-leading Westview and Central Noble kicks off a two-game road stretch at Lakewood Park.
