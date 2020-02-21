Prep Basketball All-NECC girls team announced
Angola and Garrett each had three players selected to the 2019-20 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Basketball Team. The First Team and honorable mentions were announced earlier this week.
Junior guard Hanna Knoll, senior forward Kayla Fenstermaker and sophomore forward Lauren Leach were picked from the Hornets. Freshman guard Bailey Kelham and sophomores Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski were selected from the Railroaders.
Prairie Heights senior guard Alexis German and Fremont sophomore guard Jada Rhonehouse were also selected to the All-NECC First Team. Angola senior guard Ally Lorntz and Panther sophomore center Kennedy Kugler were honorably mentioned.
2019-20 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Basketball Team
Angola — Hanna Knoll, Kayla Fenstermaker, Lauren Leach. Central Noble — Bridgette Gray. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Fairfield — Kara Kitson, Brea Garber. Garrett — Bailey Kelham, Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski. Eastside — Sullivan Kessler. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. Prairie Heights — Alexis German. West Noble — Lilly Mast. Westview — Gloria Miller.
Honorable Mention: Ally Lorntz (A), Lydia Andrews (CN), Beth Stroop (LL), Allison King (ES), Kennedy Kugler (PH), Jazmyn Smith (WN), Mariah Hosted (Churubusco).
College Volleyball
Trine’s Monday, Beale honored by MCVLTrine University men’s volleyball players Hunter Monday and Parker Beale were named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Players of the Week recently for last week’s efforts.
Monday was named MCVL Defensive Player of the Week. The senior setter from Beech Grove had 28 digs and three total blocks (two solos and one assist) in two matches last week. He averaged 3.5 digs per set.
Beale was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. The freshman outside hitter from Noblesville tallied 33 kills and had a .299 attack percentage last week. He also had 16 digs and five block assists. He averaged 4.12 kills per set.
