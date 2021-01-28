BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panther girls fell short in their regular season finale against Woodlan (8-12) Thursday night.
The Warriors defeated the Panthers 50-48.
Prairie Heights (10-12) had to rally twice, but the second time took longer and was a larger deficit.
Alayna Boots led all scorers with 17 points, Kennedy Kugler finished with 12 and Trevyn Terry ended up with seven.
The Warriors were led by Alica McMahan’s 15 points, followed by Avah Smith with 14 and Dakotah Krohn at 12.
The first double-digit margin for Heights came in the first quarter when Woodlan was up 17-7 with two minutes left. The Panthers rallied and tied the game up 17-17 on a three by Boots with 7:05 left in the second quarter.
The visitors quickly pushed the lead back to double digits with a 14-2 run, which included a pair of threes by McMahan and four points before the half by Smith.
A jumper by Jaycee Malone ended the run and cut the advantage down to 10 at the break, 31-21.
Out of halftime, the Panthers tightened up on defense and were finding openings in the Warriors defense for clean looks.
Kugler and Malone hit back-to-back jumpers to trim the lead down to four, 31-27. Prairie Heights got within two a few minutes later after a score inside from Terry.
But the Warriors were going to allow the Panthers to come back that easily.
A triple from Krohn then another by McMahan extended the lead back up to seven with 5:25 left.
Boots hit a deep shot but was answered by Krohn to keep the lead at seven.
Boots scored again with 30 seconds left to make it a five-point game, 49-44. She was fouled after stealing the inbounds pass underneath her own basket and went to the free-throw line for two. Boots made the first but missed the second. Her teammate Terry grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it back out to her at the three-point line. Boots buried the three from the left win to make it one-point game with 23.7 remaining.
Krohn made one of two free throws on the other end to put the score at 50-48. Boots tried to tie the game a jumper from the elbow but was off the mark. Malone grabbed the rebound and was fouled in the process. However, she missed both attempts from the stripe.
The Warriors missed one more free throw on the other end, but the Panthers were unable to make another shot to tie the game.
Prairie Heights plays South Bend Career Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class 2A sectional at Fairfield.
