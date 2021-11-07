ALMA, Mich. — It was a slow start for Trine football Saturday afternoon, but when they got started, oh boy did they get started.
Trailing 10-0 late into the second quarter, wide receiver Rodney Johnson caught a 12-yard pass from junior quarterback Alex Price with 6:40 remaining in the half. The extra point failed, though it didn’t really make a difference, as the touchdown sparked 34 unanswered points over two quarters from the Thunder (6-3, 4-1 MIAA) on their way to a 37-23 victory over Alma College (5-4, 1-4 MIAA).
With the win, the Thunder are in a three-way tie with Hope College and Albion College in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Association and have earned a chance to win at least a share of the regular season championship next Saturday on their home field against Hope College. They could win the title outright should they win and Albion lose next week at Alma.
Hope would get on the board first at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter, intercepting Price for a 19-yard return for the touchdown. Five minutes later, a 43-yard field goal from Alma’s Kaleb Kindsvatter gave the Scots the 10-0 lead.
Neither team would score for a while, with both the Thunder and Scots trading punts until Trine’s first score of the game.
A little over a minute after Trine’s first score, Price connected with one of his receivers again, this time Kyran Pearson from 15 yards out to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter was all about the defense and special teams for Trine, with inside linebacker Tyler Pollard and strong safety Zach Konak each scoring on pick-sixes of 25 and 6 yards less than three minutes into the quarter to put the Thunder up 27-10.
But the Thunder weren’t done scoring.
Senior Aaron Dean, an Eastside graduate, took an 85-yard punt return to the house to put Trine up 34-10 and shatter the spirit of the Scots.
The Scots were able to score two more touchdowns late in the third and fourth quarters, but by then it was all but over.
A large part of the victory for the Thunder was the defense, holding Alma to 154 yards (102 passing), all the while having four takeaways with two resulting in defensive touchdowns.
Price finished 10-18 passing for 134 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 40 yards running the ball. Xaine Kirby led the Thunder in rushing with 17 attempts for 69 yards. For the receivers, Kale Lawson had five catches for 76 yards, while Pearson and Johnson both had the one catch each for touchdowns.
Kickoff for next Saturday’s game against Hope is scheduled for 1 p.m.
