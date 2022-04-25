LIGONIER — Both the Fremont baseball and softball teams were locked in at the plate during Monday’s opening round of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
The Eagle baseball team scored five runs in the top of the fifth to finish off a 12-0 win in five innings, while the softball squad pushed across seven runs each in the third and fourth innings to beat the Chargers 16-1 in five.
Both Fremont teams will host Churubusco today in the quarterfinals. Both games are set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Fremont baseball 12, West Noble 0
The Eagles were solid in all facets of the game against West Noble.
Gabel Pentecost got the scoring started right away in the top of the first. His sacrifice fly to center scored Connor Trobaugh from third. Pentecost was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs batted in and two runs scored.
The first four Fremont batters reached safely to start the second. A single by Corbin Beeman brought around Cayden Hufnagle to double the lead, 2-0. Ethan Bock followed with a single to right to score Colten Guthrie, then Beeman scored on an error by the Chargers for the 4-0 advantage.
Beeman, Bock and Hufnagle each finished with two hits.
In the fourth, Jacob Wagner plated two on a deep sacrifice fly to center. He led the team with four RBIs. Beeman and Trobaugh scored on the play. Hufnagle’s single pushed Pentecost across and Fremont led 7-0 after 3 1/2 innings.
Nick Miller singled in the fifth to score Beeman, and back-to-back doubles by Wagner and Pentecost scored three more runs. Pentecost came in to score on a ground out for the 12-0 lead.
“We’ve been striking out way too much. That’s been the focus for us, to have a little bit better approach with two strikes but also earlier. Tonight, we had some good swings,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said.
Ethan Bock got the start on the mound and allowed no runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings. His defense behind him was excellent.
“They had some good swings on Ethan. He left some things in the zone and they were aggressive,” Bock said. “In the first inning against Angola on Saturday, we made five errors and gave up four runs. To see us making plays, that’s a huge step. We didn’t strike a lot of guys out. That’s not Ethan’s game.”
Fremont softball 16, West Noble 1
The Chargers were the first to strike on the softball diamond. Jacelynn McDonald singled to left to score Julia Vargas for the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Fremont answered with a pair the next half inning. Khloe Glendening smacked a two-run single to put the Eagles in front.
In the top of the third, Rylee Goetz drew a bases-loaded walk to score Sydney Hinchliffe. A single up the middle from Sammy Meyers and a fielder’s choice from Glendening plated two more.
Then, with the bases still juiced, Jada Rhonehouse drilled a bomb to centerfield for the grand slam and the 9-1 lead.
The next inning, Goetz cleared the bases with a double off the fence in center. Glendening scored two more with a double that increased the lead to 14-1 before an out was recorded. After two outs, Hinchliffe finished the scoring for the day with a two-run double that reached the fence.
