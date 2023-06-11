ANGOLA — Aidan Lapp won the Compassion 5K For Life Run/Walk Saturday morning that started and finished at the YMCA of Steuben County.
Lapp finished in 17 minutes, 7.57 seconds.
Lisa Roe was the female winner in 21:46.73. She placed sixth overall.
A total of 77 people finished the 5K event, which was a fundraiser for Compassion Pregnancy Centers.
Compassion 5K For Life
1. Aidan Lapp 17 minutes, 7.57 seconds. 2. Lance Williamson 18:20.19, 3. Greg Smith 19:31.97, 4. Kody Ahrens 19:43.93, 5. Andrew Grosvenor 21:15.80, 6. Lisa Roe 21:46.73, 7. Karen Killian 22:38.46, 8. O. Fletcher 22:54.08, 9. Carter Thorman 23:03.59, 10. Stephen Kays 23:25.05, 11. Britney Hostetler 24:12.86, 12. A. Edgel 25:44.11, 13. Michael Bruns 25:54.91, 14. Alex Chilenski 25:41.65, 15. Katelyn Parkinson 26:04.44, 16. Jorden Fisher 26:30.61, 17. Leo Yagodinski 27:19.73, 18. Grace Hochstetler 27:27.54, 19. J. Engleberth 27:41.35, 20. Krystal Herber 27:41.67, 21. Hailey Balogh 28:03.28, 22. Isaac Yoder 25:47.07, 23. Kate Engleberth 28:42.34, 24. Karla Dobson 28:50.04, 25. C. Yoder 29:31.91.
26. Jake Chilenski 29:20.47, 27. Becky Bruns 30:10.80, 28. Bryan Shutt 30:10.88, 29. Calista Houtz 30:20.78, 30. Joel Greenwood 30:13.47, 31. Sam Schertz 30:14.80, 32. Aaron Miller 30:15.08, 33. Jerrica Clevenger 31:24.81, 34. Michael Fisher 31:34.23, 35. Jeff Edgel 32:28.34, 36. J. Edgel 32:28.40, 37. Nicole Snyder 32:34.88, 38. Lucy Yagodinski 32:54.90, 39. Jenny Culler 33:13.29, 40. Frances Krebs 33:41.68, 41. Macie Sulier 33:42.40, 42. Kelly Balyeat 34:40.73, 43. Julia Walker 34:41.72, 44. Christina Groves 36:44.32, 45. Aaron Barrand 38:06.46, 46. Aleesha Wall 38:06.80, 47. Rosten Hamman 44:04.27, 48. B. Hamman 44:04.61, 49. H. Yoder 40:43.69, 50. Allie Schertz 45:01.38.
