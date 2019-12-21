Prep Wrestling Fremont 2nd in Edgerton Duals
EDGERTON, Ohio — Fremont was second in the Edgerton Holiday Duals Saturday.
The Eagles went 4-1 on the day against Ohio programs to improve to 13-4 on the season. They beat the host Bulldogs (57-15), Montpelier (55-24), Hicksville (66-12) and Paulding (58-22). Fremont’s lone loss was to Parkway 38-36.
Isaac Hawkins, RJ Dilbone and Ryan Traxler all went 5-0 and won their respective weight classes for Fremont.
Panthers 2nd in New Haven Super 10
NEW HAVEN — Prairie Heights was second the New Haven Super 10 meet Saturday. It went 4-1 on the day and lost to Bishop Dwenger 43-33 in the championship dual.
The Panthers (11-4) defeated Adams Central (40-36), Yorktown (54-27), Elkhart Memorial (58-15) and Perry Meridian’s junior varsity team (47-33).
Heights’ junior varsity team was competitive in going 1-4 against five Michigan varsity teams at the White Pigeon Invitational. The Panthers forfeited two weight classes in each duals and defeated Marcellus 46-36.
PH lost to White Pigeon (48-36), Vicksburg (37-36), Parchment (45-36) and Holton (36-33).
Hornets fifth at Wawasee Duals
SYRACUSE — The Angola wrestling team finished with a 1-4 record at the Wawasee December Super Duals Saturday.
The Hornets defeated sixth-place finisher John Glenn, 48-30, in the third round. The suffered losses to Utica (40-35), Wawasee (58-18), Northridge (67-6) and Plymouth 51-30).
Senior 120-pounder Jett Boots went 5-0 at the event, the lone Hornet to go undefeated. Coy Brames (220) and Trevor Marple (138) were both 4-1, while freshman 106-pounder Gage Spreurer finished with a 3-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.