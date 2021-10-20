ANGOLA — Angola’s volleyball team is part of a loaded Class 3A Norwell Regional.
And plenty of good teams were taken out in assembling the field who will be in action Saturday.
The Hornets (25-7) will play Bellmont (27-5) in the first semifinal at 10 a.m., followed by NorthWood (31-2) taking on Northwestern (25-1) in the second semifinal. The winners will return to play in the regional final at 7 p.m.
The IndianaPrepVolleyball.com final Z-Ratings in 3A, made in conjunction with the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association, have the Squaws ranked third and the Panthers ranked seventh.
In the latest MaxPreps.com 3A poll released on Monday, Bellmont Is second, NorthWood is fifth, Angola is 10th and Northwestern is 14th.
Back to the final Z-Ratings in 3A, Bellmont had to beat No. 8 Heritage, No. 5 Muncie Burris and sixth-ranked Wapahani to win its own sectional.
Angola won its own sectional, defeating No. 9 Concordia in in the final in four sets on Saturday night. The Cadets had a stunning sweep of second-ranked Bishop Dwenger in the semifinals.
The Hornets played the Squaws very close in the five-set loss at Bellmont on Sept. 18. The scores were 25-17, 22-25, 27-29, 25-19, 18-16.
Angola is led by all-around 6-foot-4 sophomore outside hitter Morgan Gaerte, who has 444 kills with a .313 hitting percentage and 99 aces. She also has 200 digs and 53 total blocks, including 44 solos.
Junior outside hitter Brea Harris is coming off a big sectional final match against Concordia. She has 223 kills, 197 digs and 40 aces, and scored 219 points on serve.
Two younger players have really emerged this season for the Hornets in freshman Ava Harris, Brea’s sister, and sophomore Mya Ball, Lloy’s daughter.
Ava Harris has become Angola’s main setter in the second half of the season. She has 481 assists, 123 digs and put 92.7% of her serves in play (281-303) with 28 aces.
The 6-1 Mya Ball leads Angola in blocks with 58, including 36 solos. She also had 119 kills, 105 assists, 78 assists and 33 aces.
Junior libero Paige Franz has been a nice addition for the Hornets after transferring from Eastside. She has 232 digs, scored 172 points and is a very good passer. She picked up her 1,000th career dig earlier this season.
Bellmont is led by four seniors who recently were picked to the All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team: middle hitter Meg Saalfrank, outside hitter Avery Ball and defensive specialists Paige Busick and Emma McMahon.
Busick has 420 digs and McMahon has 348 digs. The NE8 champion Squaws have five girls with at least 184 digs.
Saalfrank leads Bellmont in total blocks with 41 including 28 solos. Its ace leaders are McMahon with 57, Busick with 47 and Saalfrank with 40.
Saalfrank leads the Squaws in kills with 205. Ball has 215 kills. Two of their other top offensive players are sophomores in 6-1 Delaney Lawson (287 kills) and 5-10 Jackie Sutter (247 kills)
NorthWood is a regular in regional play, but is a younger group with many players new to this bigger stage.
A lot of young talent surrounds leading upperclassmen Alana Lehman (164 kills, 31 total blocks), Annika Bennett (901 assists, 254 digs, 96.8% serving, 46 aces) and Macy Lengacher (525 digs, 96.2% serving, 47 aces) for veteran coach Hilary Laidig.
Two of the biggest impact players for the Northern Lakes Conference champion Panthers are freshmen 6-footers Claire Payne (214 kills, 100 blocks, including 77 solos) and Sophia Barber (302 kills, 258 digs, 95.8% serving, 34 aces).
The Tigers have only lost four sets all season and are led by 6-2 junior middle hitter and Purdue basketball commit McKenna Layden, who is the younger sister of current Boilermaker guard and 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball runner-up Madison Layden. McKenna has 293 kills and a .502 hitting percentage, has put 94% of her serves in play (171-182) with 23 aces, 147 digs, 39 solo blocks and 33 block assists.
Six-foot senior Leah Carter has 164 kills and 73 total blocks, including 47 assists. Sophomore setter Ella Byrum has 464 assists, 149 digs, 48 kills and 47 aces.
