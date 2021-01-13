BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Eagle boys had five different players reach double figures, but they didn’t have Connor Essegian. The Cougar junior had a career-high 44 in an 81-71 win over Churubusco Wednesday night at Prairie Heights in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinals.
In the first game of the evening, the Lakeland girls defeated the host Panthers 49-29 to advance to the semifinals.
Lakeland hosts the Westview girls in the semifinals Friday and will be followed by the Central Noble boys taking on the Warriors.
Central Noble boys 81, Churubusco 71
Last year’s Class 2A sectional championship loss to the Eagles was in the mind’s of the Cougars coming into Wednesday’s matchup, but that all went away after Wednesday’s victory.
“It’s a great feeling. It just shows that we’re at the top,” Essegian said. “It’s always been in our heads. We want to be the best, but to be the best you have to beat the best. That was a huge win for our team, especially winning by 10 points. That’s a big confidence booster for us and is going to keep building off of that.”
Essegian did a lot of damage at the rim, but had four threes in the first quarter.
“It was a great feeling obviously. It couldn’t have been done without my teammates and coaches getting me open,” Essegian said.
“I’m old school with the old IU days where you get pressure, you attack the pressure. I thought the pressure they gave us, it gave Connor a lot of one-on-ones and one-on-zeroes at the end of the break. Most of the time, they had somebody back there,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
Sawyer Yoder chipped in 10 points, and Conner Lemmon ended up with eight.
Jackson Paul led the Eagles (8-2) with 19 points, Luke McClure had 15, Landen Jordan 13 and Drew Pliett and Ayden White each added 10.
Essegian helped the Cougars (11-1) jump out to a 19-7 lead early in the first quarter. He opened the game with a pair of threes, and Jackson Andrews buried one of his own.
Churubusco cut the lead to single digits after a three and another make inside the arc by Jackson Paul.
The pace in the first quarter was incredibly fast. The Cougars finished with 28 points in the first quarter and led 28-18.
“There were two keys (Wednesday). Keep them from getting lay-ups all night. As you watched video, they get a lot of stuff throwing long on fast break off misses and off turnovers. We didn’t do a great job a taking care of the turnovers. Then, we wanted to make them jump shooters,” Bodey said. “We wanted to make them jump shooters and keep them out of the lane. I thought it wasn’t perfect, but we did a pretty good job.”
Every time the Eagles made a run to cut the lead back to single digits, the Cougars countered with one of their own.
A three by McClure cut it to 32-25 with 6:25 in the second, then Essegian and Andrews scored back-to-back buckets to make it an 11-point lead.
Jordan helped cut the lead down to six, 38-32, before halftime with a basket.
The closest Churubusco got the rest of the way was five points after another bucket by Jordan in the third quarter.
Yoder drilled two straight threes to open the fourth quarter to make it 58-49. Then, six straight points by Essegian with 4:20 left put the Cougars up by double digits until the 30-second mark, but Central Noble made most of its free throws to keep the Eagles at a comfortable distance.
Lakeland girls 49, Prairie Heights 29
The Lakers (14-4) took control of Wednesday’s game in the first quarter and cruised to a quarterfinal win.
“Let’s give (Prairie Heights) credit. They’ve improved a lot, and they didn’t have one of their big girls the first time we played them. They tried to get in the post, and we adjusted to that, to half guard or front, to be in complete, really good help side defense,” Gearheart said. “We didn’t want (Alayna) Boots to get a hot hand and their guards to shoot open jumpers. We did a nice job of having our defensive game plan set and followed it.”
Lakeland led 16-5 late in the first after a steal by Bailey Hartsough, who assisted on a bucket by Madison Keil.
Hartough finished with 10 points, but it was Faith Riehl who led the Lakers in scoring with 16 points. Keil ended up with seven points, and Kendall Moore and Alivia Rasler added five each.
Trevyn Terry led the Panthers with nine, and Alex German, Alayna Boots and Caylee Bachelor each had four.
After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Lakers pulled away with a personal 7-0 run by Riehl in the middle of the third quarter. A drive by Hartsough put her team up by 20 points with 1:50 left in the third.
Lakeland ran clock and worked for lay-ups in the fourth quarter.
