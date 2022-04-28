FREMONT — Fremont made a few errors in the first two innings Thursday evening and Fairfield took advantage of them in running away to a 16-2 victory in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal softball game on Roederer Field inside of Vistula Park.
The first three Falcons reached on errors to start the game and they all scored. The first five Fairfield hitters reached base and four runs scored in the opening inning.
Two of the Falcons’ three runs in the second inning scored on dropped fly balls in the outfield.
The mistakes deflated a young Fremont team. But Fairfield (8-3) did not let up and continued to make hard contact in really putting hits together over the final three innings against starter Sydney Hinchcliffe and reliever Khloe Glendening, even as the the Falcons started to freely substitute in the fourth inning.
“We compounded one error into another. And then we did not have the quality at-bats from swing to swing,” Eagles coach Scott Glendening said.
“We’ll wipe this out of our system and put in the hard work over the next couple of days to get ready for next week. We’ll be expecting a different result when we see them next Thursday.”
Fairfield junior Makenna Steele pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight.
Khloe Glendening had a two-run single in the fifth for Fremont (11-3). Kate Gannon and Jada Rhonehouse each had singles in the fourth inning.
Junior catcher Bailey Willard reached base four times, hit three singles and drove in five runs for Fairfield, who host Eastside in the conference tournament championship game today at 6 p.m. Junior shortstop Kenlee Gall, had two hits, reached on an error, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Hinchcliffe went the first three innings in the circle for Fremont and took the loss.
The Eagles travel to Elkhart Christian on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.