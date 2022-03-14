When the Trine University synchronized skating team headed to Colorado Springs recently for the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships a few weeks ago, coach Rachel Franchock wasn’t sure what to expect.
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak that hit right before sectionals in late January, the Thunder skaters had to revamp their program.
Things appear to have worked out just fine: Trine finished eighth of 13 teams (80.32 points) at the national competition held Saturday, March 5.
Miami University won the competition with 118.95 points. Trine’s MIAA rival, Adrian College, was runner-up with 105.74 points.
The state of Michigan was well-represented at the event: Western Michigan was third with 104,30 points. The University of Michigan was fourth with 97.95 points and Michigan State fifth with 97.03.
Trine qualified for nationals in 2020 in its first season at the collegiate level, finishing ninth in an event that just got in a few weeks before the pandemic caused pretty much all sports to shut down.
“It was literally our last event of the season,” Franchock said.
The synchronized skating team at Trine has grown exponentially in its brief existence, starting with one team in 2018. The Thunder have three levels now with 48 total skaters on the roster.
“We’ve made a ton of progress,” Franchock said.
At the collegiate level, a maximum of 16 skaters are on the ice at one time, skating one program that runs three minutes and 40 seconds.
And teams get one shot at their program, which includes numerous technical elements like spins, circles and intersections.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Franchock said. “You spend all this time training, and then you get one shot at it.”
With the synchro season over, attention shifts to the Thunder’s individual figure skating squad, which also just qualified for nationals. That competition will be held April 1-3 at Adrian College.
“They’ll get spring break off, then when they get back, we’re hustling for figure skating nationals,” Franchock said. The figure skating competition features all solo performances and different events such as freestyle and ice dancing.
The ice skating season, with the synchronized and figure skating events running pretty much concurrently, encompasses the entire academic year, Franchock said.
Ice skating is not an NCAA-sanctioned sport yet, instead governed by the U.S. Figure Skating Association.
Trine competes in the Midwest Conference for ice skating, which includes 25 schools. The Thunder figure skaters finished second in the conference this season behind Adrian.
“We’re pretty competitive,” Franchock said.
Franchock has no assistant coaches, so leadership coming from the team is even more important than normal.
“Our program culture revolves around taking ownership over your success,” Franchock said. “I encourage the upperclassmen especially to be leaders. They help out with so much.”
Franchock herself has a background in competitive ice skating.
One of Trine’s leaders this season has been senior McKenzie Brouk, who has been part of the program from the beginning.
Brouk said one of the main things she’ll take away from her experience in Trine athletics is being a part of establishing a new sport, as well as the fun times along the way and the friendships formed both on and off the ice.
“We have dance parties on the bus and in the locker room,” Brouk said. “We care about each other as teammates, but we’re a family too.”
Missing out on nationals last year, plus having to battle through a COVID-19 outbreak this season made the ride that much more special this year, Brouk said.
“Even getting to nationals this year was a tough fight,” Brouk said. “Getting there and skating a clean program was awesome.”
Brouk, an exercise science major, will graduate this spring, but is planning to take a gap year, staying in the Angola area and possibly helping out with the program.
“I definitely want to stay involved with the program in some capacity,” Brouk said. “This program is blossoming. I’m excited to see what happens in the future.”
Final team standings: 1. Miami University (Ohio), 116.95; 2. Adrian College, 105.74; 3. Western Michigan, 104.30; 4. Michigan, 97.95; 5. Michigan State, 97.03; 6. Delaware, 92.95; 7. Team Excel (Boston), 88.62; 8. Trine, 80.32; 9. Illinois, 77.68; 10. Boston University, 70.68; 11. Boston College, 65.73; 12. UMass, 58.55; 13. Liberty, 38.95.
