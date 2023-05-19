ANGOLA — On to the regional final!
The Trine University softball team made quick work of another opponent in the NCAA Division III Angola Regional on Friday at SportONE/Parkview Field, defeating Wartburg (Iowa) 8-0 in five innings.
Millikin eliminated Waynesburg (Pa.) Friday afternoon 3-1. Millikin (Ill.) and Wartburg met in a semifinal game Friday afternoon with Wartburg winning 8-0 in five innings and moving on to today’s championship game against Trine.
Against Wartburg on Friday, the Thunder (37-4) wanted to come out aggressive again, as they did against Waynesburg on Thursday. And again Trine did just that, striking for three runs on six hits in the top of the first as the Thunder set the tone for the morning’s action.
The Thunder added another run in the third, three more in the fourth, and clinched this one with a run in the top of the fifth.
Trine pitching, meanwhile, was throttling the Wartburg bats. Starter Anna Koeppl went the distance in the run-rule contest, giving up just three hits and striking out four while walking none. She improved to 14-0 on the 2023 season.
The Thunder pounded out 12 hits. Karley Trine, Debbie Hill and Emma Beyer had a pair of hits apiece.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said he told his team the contest against Wartburg would be a good barometer of the progress made by both teams. Trine won the first meeting between the two teams, an eight-inning 6-4 win by the Thunder on their Florida spring trip on March 4 in Winter Haven, Fla.
The Thunder left 11 runners on base in that season-opening game.
“I think we showed today that we’ve come a long way,” Danklefsen said. “Our offense was very consistent.”
Trine sophomore second baseman Emma Beyer said on Friday, chatter among the Trine hitters was key.
“I think we communicated a lot through all our at-bats,” Beyer said.
Danklefsen said he and his team will have one mindset today no matter the opponent.
“One and done,” Danklefsen said.
Today’s first contest against Wartburg (25-17) is scheduled for a noon first pitch. If Wartburg wins, there would be a second game immediately following.
