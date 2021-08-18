ANGOLA — Angola’s volleyball team had an impressive first set in its 2021 home opener to defeat defending Class 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger Wednesday night. But the Hornets could not match the Saints the rest of the way and Dwenger went on to win the non-conference match 25-27, 25-14, 25-21, 25-11.
The Hornets (1-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, then the set was even until the end. The Saints also scored three straight points to tie after trailing 20-17.
The star players from both teams, Notre Dame commit Eva Hudson for Dwenger and sophomore Morgan Gaerte for Angola, exchanged kills for much of the final stretch of the first set.
Angola scored three of the final four points to end the match. After a Saints service error put the Hornets in front 26-25, a Bishop Dwenger dig of a Gaerte spike went over the net, and Angola’s Heidi Faramelli put it down for the kill to give the home team the first set victory.
The second set did not start well for Angola as the 3A top-ranked Saints (3-1) built an 8-4 lead. The Hornets scored four points to tie, then Bishop Dwenger scored the next five points, capped by a Kristin Bobay kill. The Saints continued to run away from there.
“Their experience and maturity showed and our inexperience and immaturity showed,” Hornets coach Lloy Ball said. “They continued to get a little better as the match went on, and we continued to ger a little worse.
Angola played a little closer in the third set, but could not slow down Dwenger the rest of the way. The Hornets had a lot of younger players in the match in the fourth set.
Ball said his team has a lot of growing to do, including developing a more well-rounded attack outside of Gaerte and junior Brea Harris.
“We started out with great energy. For the most part, we played hard,” Ball said. “We know that (Dwenger) is them. We don’t know what we are yet.”
The Hornets will travel to New Haven on Tuesday. Their home matches with East Noble scheduled for today were postponed because COVID-19 has impacted the Knights’ program.
