ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s basketball team faced an uphill climb from the start against the last place team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wednesday night and could not quite catch Alma at the end, falling to the Scots 57-55 in the MTI Center.
The Thunder (10-6, 3-2 MIAA) fell out of a share of the MIAA lead when Wednesday’s play began. They were tied with Hope and Albion for first place. The Flying Dutchmen and the Britons remained tied for first place after wins on Wednesday night.
In Angola, the Scots (2-12, 1-4) scored the first six points of the game and the Thunder did not score until a transition dunk by Nick Bowman 3 minutes, 48 seconds into the contest.
Trine trailed by as much as 11 in the first half, but managed to get the deficit down the six at 28-22 at the end of the first half despite only shooting 27% from the field (8-30). The Scots shot 57% from the floor in the first 20 minutes (12-21).
The Thunder took their first lead of the game on a steal and dunk by Bowman to make it 36-35 with 12:12 left in the game.
But an experienced Alma team did not wilt after being caught. The Scots went on a 12-3 run on four three-pointers, two by Isaiah Williamson and one each from Cole Kleiver and Gabe Bourdeau, to take a 51-42 with 7:28 to go.
Trine kept fighting back and was within one at 56-55 after Bowman made two free throws with 50.9 seconds left.
The Thunder got a steal from Emmanuel Megnanglo on the Scots’ ensuing possession, but Aiden Warzecha’s three-point shot from the corner in front of the Trine bench was short and Alma rebounded.
The Thunder got the Scots to the foul line with six seconds left. Brandon Whiteside made the first of a one-and-one to put Alma up two, then missed the second. Trine’s Bryce Williams rebounded, handed the ball to Bowman, who then went down court and lost his dribble in the final seconds.
Kleiver had 17 points and Bourdeau had 11 points and three assists to lead Alma.
Bowman had 17 points and four rebounds for the Thunder. Kendallville’s Brent Cox had 14 points and three steals, and Williams had nine points on three triples.
Women’s Basketball
Trine 69, Albion 56
At Kresge Gym in Albion, Michigan, the Thunder took control in the second quarter and never gave it up. They outscored the Britons 23-8 in the second quarter to take a 36-19 halftime lead.
Kayla Wildman had 18 points and four rebounds to lead Trine (13-2, 6-1). Sam Underhill had 13 points and four boards, and Alyssa Argyle added 10 points, three assists and two steals.
Lolo Reed had 27 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Albion (13-4, 6-2).
Men’s Volleyball
Lawrence Tech 3, Trine 1
In Southfield, Michigan, the Thunder lost 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22.
Ted Hofmeister had 11 kills, eight digs and two block assists for Trine (0-4). Carter Steffgen had 10 kills and six aces. Ryan McDonald had 34 assists and 10 digs.
