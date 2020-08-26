ANGOLA – It was an emotional return to the pitch for West Noble’s boys soccer team Wednesday after the death and funeral of senior teammate Anthony Reyes against an experienced Angola squad on the rise.
With their friend they called “Tony” on their minds, the Chargers were in for a battle as they were tied at the half after a semi-bicycle kick by Angola’s Bryce Dailey found the back of the net with 28 seconds left in the first half.
However, West Noble’s skill took over in the second half and it went on to win its first match of the season by a 5-2 score in Northeast Corner Conference action.
“Obviously, it’s been really mentally tough for the kids. It’s taking a toll on them and we were a little distracted and not as motivated,” Chargers coach Abel Zamarripa said.
“We were losing sight of our goals in this game. We were not trailing, but we felt like we were. They (Angola) put pressure on us since minute one,” he added. “But I’m pretty blessed with the players we have and we made some plays.”
West Noble broke the 1-1 tie 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the second half on Henry Torres’ second goal of the match. Eric Galarza passed the ball forward and Torres beat Angola goalkeeper Airoh Cassady to the ball, chipped the ball past the Hornet, then pounded the ball into an open net.
Nestor Gutierrez and Galarza scored 1:43 apart just past the halfway point of the second half for the Chargers (1-1, 1-0 NECC). Galarza’s goal gave West Noble a 4-1 lead with 17:34 left.
Torres completed a hat trick with a tally with 11:29 to play. That came a little less than two minutes after Angola scored.
The Hornets (2-1-1, 1-1) sent shock waves throughout the area last week by beating Westview for the first time in roughly two decades. Angola won 4-3 in a shootout after playing to a 1-1 tie over 94 minutes. Zamarripa did not need that to get his attention.
“Angola has clearly developed a playing style and created an identity,” he said. “They are very defensively organized and disciplined. They know their roles and play for the team.”
Angola held a seven-second moment of silence for Reyes, who wore number 7. The Chargers huddled together and yelled “Tony” just before the opening kickoff.
Zamarripa said Reyes worked to play a bigger role on the team this season. Reyes, 17, died in an automobile accident in Elkhart County last Thursday afternoon. His funeral was held on Tuesday.
“Tony was not a starter last season, but he showed a lot of potential and had a lot of room to grow,” Zamarripa said. “Since open fields, he was a presence and was ready to go as a center midfielder distributing to our strikers.”
The West Noble junior varsity team defeated the Hornets 3-1.
