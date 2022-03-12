LEXINGTON, Ky. — It wasn’t easy. Most games at this level of the NCAA women’s college basketball playoffs aren’t.
But the Trine University women’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four.
The Thunder punched their ticket for a trip to Pittsburgh Saturday night with a gutsy, hard-fought 54-47 win over host Transylvania University in an NCAA Division III sectional final contest.
The Thunder (27-3) will see a familiar foe in Thursday’s national semifinals: MIAA nemesis Hope College. The Flying Dutch (30-1) dispatched NYU Saturday in their own sectional final in Holland, Mich., 83-64.
The two MIAA teams will be joined by Amherst, which defeated Trinity (Texas), 79-68.
The last Final Four berth went to UW-Whitewater, which defeated UW-Oshkosh, 68-62 in the other sectional final in Whitewater.
Trine got off to a slow start on Saturday night’s sectional final: Transy (27-1) surged out to an early 11-3 advantage and led 19-8 at the first stop.
But from there, it was pretty much all Trine. The Thunder defense went to work in the second quarter, and the offense found its groove, as Trine outscored Transy, 21-4 in the quarter to lead 29-23 at intermission.
Trine added to its lead in the third quarter and took a 42-27 lead into the final 10 minutes.
The Thunder needed it: the Pioneers made a run, cutting Trine’s advantage to as few as five at 47-42 late in the contest.
But the Thunder were able to make enough plays down the stretch to hold off Transy. The Pioneers helped by missing half their free throws on the night, going 8-for-16 from the line.
It’s the first trip to the Final Four in the NCAA Division III era for Trine, and Thunder coach Andy Rang and his team were savoring the moment Saturday night.
“I think we had some nerves at the start,” Rang said. “But our defense started to take over in the second.”
Junior forward Sam Underhill was a big part of the second-quarter surge, with eight of her team-high 11 points in the stanza.
“I started hitting some of the shots I hit every day in practice and in games,” Underhill said.
Senior guard Tara Bieniewicz added 10 points. Madison Kelllone had a game-high 15 points for Transy.
Making it to the Final Four is especially sweet for the Trine seniors, who saw their 2020 playoff run wiped out at the Sweet 16 level by COVID-19 and had no NCAA tournament to play in at all last season.
Senior guard Kaylee Argyle had nine points against Transylvania Saturday night and noted the win came two years to the date that the rest of the 2020 tournament was scuttled.
“We were all talking about that,” Argyle said. “It made it that much sweeter tonight.”
So it’ll be back to work on Monday with a short week of preparation for a Thursday national semifinal game, time to be determined in Pittsburgh.
But Rang said not much scouting will be required.
“This will be our fourth time playing Hope this season,” Rang said. “They know us, and we know them.”
