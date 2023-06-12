BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Middle School eighth graders Tommy Anders and Landry Byler were recently named the 2023 recipients of the school’s annual Hubert Cline Award.
The award winners were voted on by counselors, administrators and eighth grade teachers and were announced late last week.
The Hubert Cline Award is presented to Prairie Heights Middle School eighth graders. In order to qualify for the award, students had to have participated in at least two or more sports, have been an honor student, and have had good citizenship.
The award started in 1977 and is named after the late Hubert Cline, a former middle school administrator at Prairie Heights. The Panthers’ main football field east of the high school is named in his honor and he had a significant impact in starting the Northeast Corner Conference.
