Prep Volleyball
Prairie Heights wins, Fremont loses on MondayBRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Fort Wayne North Side 25-20, 25-10, 25-20. The Panthers are 12-13.
In Fremont Monday, the Eagles lost to the Goshen Blue Blazers 25-9, 25-19, 25-20. Emily Behrman had 16 digs and eight kills for Fremont. Eva Foulk had 13 assists and 12 digs, and Jada Rhonehouse added eight kills and eight digs.
College Soccer Trine soccer nipped by Albion Britons
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to Albion 1-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Weaver Field Tuesday afternoon.
The Thunder outshot the Britons 9-6, but Albion’s Jason Warras scored the lone goal of the match with a little over 20 and a half minutes left.
Austin Hensley made two saves in goal for Trine (4-5, 0-1 MIAA). The Britons are 6-4-1, 1-0.
College Volleyball Thunder women swept by Calvin Tuesday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team lost to NCAA Division III nationally-ranked Calvin 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 Tuesday night.
Sarah DeVries had 13 kills, 17 digs and two aces for the Knights (14-1, 3-0 MIAA).
Madison Munger had 12 kills and six digs for the Thunder (12-7, 3-1). Jacqueline Baughman had 18 assists and seven digs, and Lindsey DeCamp had 12 digs.
