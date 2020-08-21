ANGOLA — Angola was in control while DeKalb could not take care of the football in the Hornets’ 55-18 victory on Friday night in the season opener for both teams behind Angola Middle School.
The Barons lost four fumbles in their first 13 offensive plays and Angola scored 21 points off those turnovers to take a 28-6 lead late in the second quarter.
Angola never looked back.
Senior quarterback Tucker Hasselman led the Hornets to a 31-12 lead at the half. In the first half alone, he rushed 20 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5-of-6 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The incomplete pass was an intentional spike in the final seconds of the second quarter to stop the clock.
The Barons made an attempt to rally in the third quarter in Seth Wilcox’s head coaching debut. They made a couple of big plays on the way to a 9-yard touchdown run from Corey Price. The pass for two points was incomplete and it was a 31-18 game with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left.
DeKalb got a stop on defense, but the turnover bug bit again. The Barons fumbled the ball deep in their own territory and Hornet senior Giovanni Tagliaferri recovered and returned it several yards for a touchdown. Brandon Villafuerte kicked the extra point and AHS led 38-18 with 2:28 left in the third.
The Barons turned the ball over six times on the night.
Hasselman ended up with 131 yards rushing on 27 carries with two touchdowns, and was 7-for-11 passing for 149 yards.
Villafuerte added field goals of 33 and 27 yards. Sophomore Andre Tagliaferri made plays rushing and receiving. Sophomore Jake Land recorded his first varsity sack from his defensive end position, and classmate Jack Archbold had his first varsity interception.
Tanner Jack had a 67-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the season early in the second quarter. Price threw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Snider late in the second quarter.
The Hornets will host Leo next Friday while DeKalb will have its home opener against Garrett.
