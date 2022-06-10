ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s soccer team released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday.
The Thunder are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last season after winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Tournament Championship over Kalamazoo College, 2-0.
There will be 17 opportunities to see Trine men's soccer this season, starting with a rematch against 2021 NCAA Tournament foe Otterbein University at home on September 3. The first four matches are all on home turf for the Thunder, including battles with Franklin College, Heidelberg University and Benedictine University.
Trine hits the road at Bluffton University on September 14 before returning to Angola to play Manchester University on Shive Field on September 17. The final three matches before the Thunder enter MIAA play are away: at DePauw University, Ohio Wesleyan University and Ohio Northern University.
The conference slate begins with a road match at Calvin University, a team that went unbeaten in MIAA play in 2021. A rematch of the conference championship game versus Kalamazoo College is next at home on October 8. From there, Trine faces Olivet College on the road, then Albion College and Hope College in Angola.
Just as they did last season, the Thunder will challenge themselves by playing NCAA DI Indiana University on October 21 in Bloomington.
The regular season finishes up for men's soccer at Alma College and a home match against Adrian College on October 25.
2022 Trine University Men’s Soccer Schedule
September: 3, Otterbein, 1:30 p.m.; 5, at Franklin, 1 p.m.; 9, Heidelberg, 4 p.m.; 11, Benedictine (Ill.), 1 p.m.; 14, at Bluffton, time TBA; 17, Manchester (at Shive Field), 1 p.m.; 20, at DePauw, 7 p.m.; 24, at Ohio Wesleyan, time TBA; 28, at Ohio Northern, 7 p.m.
October: 5, at Calvin, 7 p.m.; 8, Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.; 11, at Olivet, time TBA; 15, Albion, 1 p.m.; 19, Hope, 4 p.m.; 21, at Indiana, time TBA; 23, at Alma, time TBA; 25, Adrian, 4 p.m.
