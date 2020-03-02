ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid into the 2020 NCAA Division III Tournament and will play Benedictine, Illinois, in a first-round game Friday evening at Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The Thunder (21-6), ranked 23rd in the latest D3hoops.com poll, will make their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and will play the Eagles (24-3) for the first time in program history Friday at 6 p.m. The host Warhawks, ranked eighth, will play Redlands, California (21-6), at 8 p.m.
The winner of those two games will play in a second-round game Saturday at 8 p.m. at Whitewater’s Kachel Gymnasium.
Benedictine received an at-large bid in the NCAA D3 Tournament after losing to Edgewood, Wisconsin, 88-72 in the championship game of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament Sunday. Benedictine won 17 straight games before Sunday.
The Eagles are led by junior forward Allison Michalski, who averaged 16.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and is a 75% free-throw shooter (79-105). She just scored her 1,000th point of her college career in Benedictine’s conference semifinal win on Friday.
Six-foot-2 sophomore Alex Fanning has 13.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and almost three blocked shots per game. She is shooting 52% from the field (127-243). Sophomore guard Claire Gibler has 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She has made 33% of her three-point shots (46-138) and 81% of her free throws (47-58).
Sophomore Britney Pitzer averages 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and two assists per game for the Eagles. She is shooting 46% from beyond the arc (55-119) and 86% from the charity stripe (37-43). Sophomore guard Hanna Piro has 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Trine has one of the best defenses in the country. It is third in NCAA Division III in scoring defense, allowing only 46.5 points per game, and 13th in field-goal percentage defense as opponents are only shooting 32.1% against the Thunder.
Five of Trine’s six losses have come against nationally-ranked teams, and four of those five nationally-ranked losses have come on the road. The Thunder battled top-ranked Hope in three losses, fell in overtime No. 18 Chicago and lost at No. 9 Baldwin Wallace, Ohio. The Flying Dutch are the only NCAA Division III women’s basketball team to still be undefeated.
Sophomore guard Tara Bieniewicz is averaging 12.1 points per game for Trine. Senior Katy Steers and sophomore Kayla Wildman are each averaging 9.3 ppg. Steers also has 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.
