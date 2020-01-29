ANGOLA – Trine University’s women’s basketball team had a fight on its hands against Calvin Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
Then the Thunder’s calling card rose up in the second half to take out the Knights in a 56-33 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association victory.
Calvin (11-8, 5-5 MIAA) rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the first quarter and took a 26-23 lead on a three-pointer from sophomore Stephanie Coors with 7 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
The relentless Trine defense shut out the Knights for roughly the next 12:50. The Thunder finished the third quarter with an 18-0 run, then went on to score the first 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Calvin stopped the Trine run at 31-0 on a three-pointer from freshman Sydney Cleary with 4:51 left. That made the score 54-29 at that point in favor of the Thunder (15-4, 9-1).
Trine held Calvin to 24% shooting from the field (13-55), forced 16 Knight turnovers and blocked six shots. The Thunder only had eight turnovers themselves.
Kelsy Taylor led Trine with 13 points and six rebounds. Katy Steers had her typical all-around game with nine points, 10 boards, four steals and three assists. Kayla Wildman had eight points and four rebounds. Tara Bieniewicz added seven points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore forward Gabby Timmer had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Calvin.
Hope men 86, Trine 67
At DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan, the Flying Dutchmen (11-7, 4-3) shot 50% from the field and outrebounded the Thunder 39-31.
Preston Granger led Hope with 24 points and nine rebounds. Trine (11-7, 5-2) had 14 points from Maurice Hunter and 13 points, five assists and four rebounds from Langston Johnson.
