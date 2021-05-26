EMMA — Central Noble junior pitcher Cade Weber faced very little adversity against Prairie Heights in a 5-1 victory in the first round of the Westview Sectional Wednesday.
The Cougars (12-15) face Bremen Saturday morning in the sectional semifinals at 11 a.m. at Westview.
Bremen beat LaVille 10-0 in the night cap at Westview.
Weber tossed seven innings, allowed one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
“Cade did a heck of a job on the mound tonight. He kept his ball low and threw strikes. That’s all we can ask for our pitchers. He did a great job out there,” Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal said.
The defense behind Weber played well for the majority of the night. The Cougars only committed one error.
“We hit the ball harder than they did most of the night, and we just hit it right at people,” Prairie Heights coach TJ Guthrie said.
The Panthers (8-16) got their first hit from their leadoff hitter Sam Levitz in the bottom of the first, then didn’t reach via a hit until the sixth inning.
On the other side, Central Noble was finding the gaps and beating out throws for a total of 14 hits.
“Our hitters were being aggressive at the plate. They were sitting on the pitches that they wanted and driving them,” Graybeal said. “If we had a couple of more timely hits, we could have done a nice job, but we left a lot guys on base.”
Central Noble left 15 runners on base Wednesday, including three consecutive innings when the bases were loaded.
Panther starter Seth Troyer was able to battle out of most of those jams with limited damage.
“He just executed pitches when he needed to. We had some guy’s numbers tonight. We had a lot of guys that never stood a chance at the plate and other guys that really grinded out at-bats against us,” Guthrie said.
Troyer pitched 6 2/3 innings, gave up five runs on 14 hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Cougars got on the board early. After Dylan Eggl smacked a double to the gap in right, Jaxon Copas moved him around to score with a single to the opening in left.
Central Noble loaded the bases the next three innings but only got two runs to show for it. After two quick groundouts to start the third, Tyler Shisler singled to right and Justin Krider drew a walk. Aidan Dreibelbis smoked a line drive back up the middle to plate Shisler and double the lead, 2-0.
Troyer walked the next hitter to load up the bases again, then got out of the inning without further damage on a strikeout.
Eggl and Will Hoover hit back-to-back singles to begin the fourth inning before Shisler hit a ball to shallow right that allowed Eggl to score.
Chase Spencer put a double over the centerfielder’s head in the fifth inning, then after he stole third, Troyer was called for a balk and he came into score for the 4-0 advantage.
The Cougars added their fifth and final run in the sixth when Shisler scored on an error by the Panthers’ second baseman.
In the bottom of the inning, Heights’ Jacob Graber started things with a single to center. After a couple passed balls moved him to third, Hunter Allen hit a pop up that dropped in the infield and allowed Graber to touch home.
