ALLIANCE, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team put up a strong fight against Mount Union on the Purple Raiders’ home floor in a semifinal match of the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Tournament Friday night. But Mount Union advanced with a 4-set victory, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 to end the Thunder’s season.
Trine (14-13) tied the match by winning the second set, then led the Purple Raiders for much of the final stretch in the third set. But Mount Union ended the set with a 7-2 run to win it and regain the lead in the match.
Cameron Ternent had 17 kills, 10 digs and two solo blocks for Mount Union (20-6).
Ted Hofmeister had 22 kills, 12 digs, two solo blocks and an ace for the Thunder. He made the all-tournament team.
Kevin Boncaro had 13 digs, 11 kills, five solo blocks and one ace for Trine. Sam Bhandal had 46 assists and nine digs. Hunter Haas had 15 digs.
The MCVL released its conference award winners on Thursday. Haas was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight year.
Haas and Boncaro made the All-MCVL First Team. Hofmeister was picked to the league’s Second Team by the conference head coaches.
Haas had 287 digs and successfully received server at 95.8% (431-450). The junior from Cincinnati averaged 3.46 digs per set.
Boncaro led Trine in kills with 332 and in service aces with 29. The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Rochester, New York, also had 220 digs, 15 solo blocks and 38 block assists, and had a .209 hitting percentage.
Hofmeister had 268 kills, 189 digs, 19 block assists, 10 solo blocks and 13 aces. The 6-4 junior from Powell, Ohio, had a .195 hitting percentage.
On Saturday afternoon, two of the three regular season tri-champions met for the tournament title. Baldwin-Wallace defeated tournament host Mount Union 25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 30-28 to earn the automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.