EMMA — Westview’s girls tennis team was second and Angola was third in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament that has been altered by rain over the past few days.
The first-round matches were moved from Lakeland to Angola on Thursday. Semifinal matches were also played on Thursday in anticipation of rain on Saturday.
The start of play Saturday was pushed back three hours to dry off courts after rain fell Friday night and early Saturday morning. Then a misty stretch at Westview turned into a steady light rain Saturday afternoon and stopped play until Monday, when the tourney finished.
Fairfield won championships in four of the five positions and won the title with 60 points.
The Warriors were second with 53 points and had the lone area champion in Maddie Stults at No. 2 singles. Angola was third with 42.
The Falcons won all four championship matches over Westview players. Warrior runners-up were Paige Riegsecker at No. 1 singles, Bailey Kenner at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Clark and Ava Brown, and the No. 2 doubles team of Ella Yoder and Jen Osorio-Luna.
All-conference honors went to the top five placers at No. 1 singles, the top three finishing teams at No. 1 doubles, the tournament champion and runner-up at No. 2 singles and the tournament champion at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Stults won all three of her matches in straight sets in the tournament, including defeating Angola freshman Maya Harris in the No. 2 singles final match 6-0, 6-3.
The Hornets were third in the other four positions. That was good enough for all-conference honors for Ava Harris at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Alli Christman and Frances Krebs.
Fremont was fourth in three positions, No. 2 singles with Delaney Bock, No. 3 singles with Ayrianne Gaskill and No. 1 doubles with the team of juniors Erica Cain and Andrea Barry.
Central Noble’s best finishes were two fifths from Naomi Leffers at No. 1 singles and freshman Kayla Kreger at No. 2 singles. Prairie Heights’ Kylee Leland was fourth at No. 1 singles. Leffers and Leland both earned All-NECC honors for their placings.
Lakeland was fourth at No. 2 doubles with Brianna Poe and Gracelyn Weimer.
Churubusco had two fifth-place finishes, Alissa Powell at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Eva Refeld and Reagan Baker. West Noble was fifth at No. 1 doubles with the team of Avery Kruger and Callista Replogle.
2023 Northeast Corner Conf.
Girls Tennis Tournament
Team Scores
1. Fairfield 60 points, 2. Westview 53, 3. Angola 42, 4. Fremont 23, 5. Central Noble 18, 6. Churubusco 14, 7. West Noble 12, 8t. Prairie Heights and Lakeland 9.
Championship match results
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegsecker (WV) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Maya Harris (A) 6-0, 6-3. 3. Abby Gall (FF) def. Bailey Kenner (WV) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Amanda McGuire-Elise Schwartz (FF) def. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) 6-4, 6-1. 2. Malley Behles-Ella Branneman (FF) def. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna (WV) 6-1, 6-3.
Third-place match results
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) def. Kylee Leland (PH) 6-2, 6-2. 2. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Delaney Bock 6-3, 6-3. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Ayrianne Gaskill (FR) 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs (A) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (FR) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber (A) def. Brianna Poe-Gracelyn Weimer (LL) 2-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Fifth-place match results
Singles: 1. Naomi Leffers (CN) def. Chloe Hilvers (FR) 8-5. 2. Kayla Kreger (CN) def. Kendall Stucky (CH) 8-4. 3. Allissa Powell (CH) def. Jaki Macias (WN) 8-4.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner (CN) 8-6. 2. Eva Refeld-Reagan Baker (CH) def. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips (CN) 8-4.
Seventh-place match results
Singles: 1. Kora Hilbish (WN) def. Amelia Trump (LL), injury default. 2. Sophia Adamski (PH) def. Selena Marin (WN) 8-1. 3. Audri Kleber (CN) def. Ashley Emerlander (PH) 8-3.
Doubles: 1. Sarah Smart-Karis Romer (LL) def. Addy Winget-Miriam Kline (CH). 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (FR) def. Payton Eash-Ashlyn Seigel (WN) 8-1.
