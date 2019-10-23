College Volleyball Trine women swept by Dominican Stars
RIVER FOREST, Ill. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team lost to Dominican 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 on Tuesday night. The Stars are 19-6 overall.
Madison Munger had 19 kills and nine digs for the Thunder (14-11). Jacqueline Baughman had 26 assists, nine digs, four kills and an ace. East Noble High School graduate Sarah Toles added nine kills, two block assists and an ace.
College Soccer Trine men fall to Adrian Bulldogs, 3-1
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University lost to Adrian 3-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Docking Stadium Tuesday night.
Brad Squires had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (10-5-1, 2-2-1 MIAA). Adrian led 2-0 at the half and outshot the Thunder 14-7 for the entire match.
Ivar Arroyo scored for Trine (5-8, 1-4) with a little under 17 and a half minutes left in regulation time on an assist from Trevor Towghi. Austin Hensley made nine saves in goal for the Thunder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.