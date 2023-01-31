ANGOLA — Angola’s gymnastics team reached a season-high score in defeating West Noble 106.675-72.925 Tuesday night at Central Gym.
Hornet Alayna Shamp won on every apparatus and was all-around medalist with 36.7. She scored 9.375 in the floor exercise, 9.35 on vault, 9.175 on the uneven bars and 8.8 on the balance beam.
All five Hornet gymnasts had at least 32.625 all-around.
Summer Allen was second all-around for Angola with 33.7 and second on the beam with 8.25. Bailey Lanoue was second on the floor (9.325) and vault (9.2) and third all-around with 33.35. Avery Boyer was second on the bars with 8.55.
Nellie Herrera had 7.9 on the floor and 26.2 all-around to lead the Chargers.
Angola 106.675,
West Noble 72.925
Vault: 1. Shamp (A) 9.35, 2. Lanoue 9.2, 3t. S. Allen (A) and Hutchins (A) 8.8, 5. Boyer 8.4, 6. Eicher (WN) 7.45, 7. Herrera (WN) 7.35, 8. Bench (WN) 6.
Uneven Bars: 1. Shamp (A) 9.175, 2. Boyer (A) 8.55, 3. S. Allen (A) 8.525, 4. Lanoue (A) 7.625, 5. Hutchins (A) 6.5, 6. Herrera (WN) 4.6, 7. Bench (WN) 4.025, 8. Bartlett (WN) 3.575.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 8.8, 2. S. Allen (A) 8.25, 3. Hutchins (A) 8.15, 4. Lanoue (A) 7.2, 5. Boyer (A) 6.85, 6. Herrera (WN) 6.35, 7. Kathary (WN) 6.2, 8. Eicher (WN) 5.7, 9. Bartlett (WN) 4.95, 10. Bench (WN) 4.275.
Floor Exercise: 1. Shamp (A) 9.375, 2. Lanoue (A) 9.325, 3. Hutchins (A) 9.175, 4. Boyer (A) 9.15, 5. S. Allen (A) 8.125, 6. Herrera (WN) 7.9, 7. Eicher (WN) 7.125, 8. Bench (WN) 6.65.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 36.7, 2. S. Allen (A) 33.7, 3. Lanoue (A) 33.35, 4. Boyer (A) 32.95, 5. Hutchins (A) 32.625, 6. Herrera (WN) 26.2.
