ANGOLA – Angola’s boys tennis team defeated Prairie Heights on senior night 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday evening on Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
The Hornets won their second dual of the season and the 101st dual in coach Scott Hottell’s boys tenure with straight-set wins at both doubles positions and at No. 2 singles, where senior Trevyn Towers defeated Logan Hamilton 6-1, 6-1.
Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno won at No. 1 doubles over Chase Bachelor and Kaleb Lounsbury 6-0, 6-2. Hornets Connor Libey and Aiden Koch prevailed at No. 2 doubles over Kamden Leedy and Hayden Culler, 6-2, 6-0.
Prairie Heights had wins from Leyton Byler at No. 1 singles and Brayton Ambler at No. 3 singles. Ambler defeated Caleb Biernat 6-4, 6-3. Byler won the match of the dual, outlasting Brad Boyd 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) in a match that lasted two and a half hours. This was Boyd’s first match back after COVID-19 quarantine.
Blackhawk Christian 3, Fremont 2
In Fort Wayne, the Braves (8-1) won all three singles matches, including a three-set triumph at No. 3 singles where Gage Sefton topped Eagle Evan Towns 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Rylan Doden won 6-4, 6-2 over Ethan Bock at No. 1, and Colton Romines beat Nick Miller at No. 2, 6-4, 6-4.
Fremont (9-5) won in both doubles spots in straight sets. Nick Rutherford and Sam Verdin won at No. 1 over Eli LaGrange and Luke LaGrange, 6-4, 6-1. Josh Sherbondy and Isaac Hirschy bested Caleb Gibson and Will Guthrie at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-0.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 2-0. Fremont’s Alex Chilenski (8-1) and Conner Trobaugh (8-3) both defeated Blackhawk’s Josh Wallace.
