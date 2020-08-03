LAGRANGE — Last year’s state qualifier Madison Keil leads the senior group that started it all for Lakeland girls golf. Those seniors are looking to make this season the best yet in the Lakers’ fourth year of existence.
Much of the northern half of the KPC Media Group coverage area in girls golf is highly experienced, and Lakeland leads the way.
Lakeland
Coach: Cassidy Roush, 4th season
2019: 1st Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, 4th East Noble Sectional
Next competition: at East Noble (Noble Hawk) today with West Noble.
The Lakers bring back everybody, and will also have Bailey Hartsough returning for her senior season after not golfing last season.
Hartsough should enjoy herself on the links with her volleyball future determined. She has committed to NCAA Division I Western Carolina. She was one of the Lakers’ top golfers in her first two seasons.
Lakeland is deep enough to be a contender to qualify for regional play. Sadie Edsall and Tatum Retterbush make up the rest of that senior quartet.
“I expect the girls to finish the season with lots of success and many personal bests,” Roush said of her senior players. “All seven girls gel perfectly together.
“Kylie (Watkins, junior), Brooke (Retterbush, sophomore) and Amelia (Trump, sophomore) have grown so much in golf over the last year!” Roush added. “I am excited to see how far they can go this season.”
Keil, last year’s KPC Media Group Prep of the Year, finished tied for 34th in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals last year, shooting 170 for 36 holes at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
New Laker boys basketball coach Chris Keil said on Hawk Sports Talk Thursday on WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville) that his daughter Madison is just playing golf this fall and is drawing college interest in the sport. Madison Keil golfed while playing soccer in the fall for the past three years.
Fremont
Coach: Eric Wirick, 8th season
2019: 5th NECC Tournament, 6th Angola Sectional
Next competition: NorthWood Invitational today at McCormick Creek.
The Eagles have four letterwinners returning, led by senior and 2019 regional qualifier Halle Taner. Junior Katie Baker and sophomore Kenadee Porath are back after earning all-conference honors last year.
Junior Janessa Ritter is back and continues to show great improvement.
“My four returning letterwinners all have great work ethics,” Wirick said. “Their offseason work has resulted in steady improvement each year and I expect great things from them this year.”
Freshmen Khloe Glendening and Pressley Scott will compete for the final starting varsity spot.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Charlie Pettibone, 4th season
2019: 4th NECC Tournament, 9th East Noble Sectional
Opening competition: Fremont Fall Classic at Lake James Golf Club Saturday.
Five seniors are back and seven players are competing for varsity time. The quality depth is the best this program has ever seen.
Seniors Amelia Johnston, Renae Meek, Haylee Henderson, Kennedy Myers and Madison Kain have started on varsity for most, if not all, of their prep careers. They want to make this season the best ever for PH girls golf.
“There’s a lot more determination and a lot more maturity,” Pettibone said. “The girls have been playing over the summer. They are jelling a little bit as a group. Hopefully we can get a couple of them to shoot close to the 30s by midseason.”
Sophomore Miah Penick and freshman Denessa Hoffman will compete for varsity play. Pettibone hopes to field a full junior varsity team, too.
Allison Hall will be the assistant coach this season. She is also the middle school golf coach at Prairie Heights.
Angola
Coach: Brian Miller, 1st season
2019: 2nd NECC Tournament, 4th Angola Sectional
Next competition: Penn Kingsmen Invitational today at Knollwood Country Club.
The Hornets have had consistent success with good numbers recently. This season will be tougher than usual with only five girls playing, four seniors and one sophomore in Lucy Smith.
Angola lost four seniors to graduation, including KPC All-Area selections Teryn Stanley and Maddie Herman.
Senior Katie Smith, Lucy’s sister, is the lone starter returning. She was in the No. 3 position during the postseason in 2019.
Seniors Hannah Hagerty and Hannah Conley have been JV players for most of their AHS golf careers. Senior Sydney Warren is a first-year golfer.
“Sydney enjoys the game thus far. She’s getting used to the pace of play,” Miller said.
“It’s a great group of girls. They enjoy being on the golf course,” he added. “We’re going to have a good time and we’re going to coach them up.”
The Smiths, Hagerty and Conley all swim for Miller and the Hornets. Conley and Katie Smith will be managers for the Hornet boys golf team next spring.
Miller has developed successful teams in boys golf and boys and girls swimming at Angola over the past few seasons. The Hornet girls swimmers had undefeated dual meet seasons the last two years. The Angola Middle School teacher will develop relationships in that building and wants to work with Angola golf course head professionals to get more youth playing golf.
Former Hornet golfer Austin Van is back as an assistant coach.
The Hornets open the season with four 18-hole tournaments in the first six days. They played in the Homestead Invitational Monday. They will play in the Penn Invitational today, the NorthWood Invitational on Thursday and the Fremont Fall Classic on Saturday.
Westview
Coach: Jeff Marchant, 5th season
2019: 8th NECC Tournament, 12th EN Sectional
Next competition: Plymouth Invitational today at Pretty Lake Golf Course.
The Warriors will be young once again this season, but their youth returns with experience.
Westview lost Chelsea Weaver, who was an All-NECC honorable mention, to graduation.
All four returners were letterwinners last season, and all of them have a couple of years left.
Juniors Hannah Klein and Lillian Eash both return, as well as sophomores Hope Haarer and Ava Brown. There’s no seniors on the roster.
“We are a young team and growing, which is exciting to see,” Marchant said. “All of the girls are excited to get the season started.”
Newcomers for the Warriors include junior Kaylyn Gates and freshmen Danika Yoder and Harper Klein.
