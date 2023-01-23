FREMONT — During the Northeast Corner Conference Boys Basketball Tournament, the West Noble Chargers narrowly avoided upsets in all three of their matchups to win the title, winning each game by six points or fewer.
That wasn’t the case Friday night.
In their first game since the tournament, the Chargers poured on the points against Fremont, scoring a season high and winning 82-57 to improve to 6-0 in the conference.
“It was really kind of the second quarter that just fueled everything,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “29 to 8 … When you have a quarter like that, everyone is obviously looking at the 29, but I’m pretty happy with the eight after we gave up 18 the way (Fremont) started the game.”
After giving up a 12-0 run to the Chargers to trail 16-8 over midway through the first quarter, the Eagles went hot themselves, responding with a 10-0 run with scores from senior Ethan Bontrager (15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and juniors Conner Slee (13 points), Brody Foulk (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Gage Cope (2 points) to lead by two.
West Noble junior Bradyn Barth tied it up with a layup while fouled, but missed the ensuing free throw. He had season- and game-highs of 32 points and 14 rebounds.
“Bradyn Barth with an unbelievable game,” Marsh said. “14 rebounds, eight of those were offensive. That’s kind of his bread and butter. I thought he was pretty physical in the paint and he was just an absolute beast in there playing through with a lot of contact.
Of the team’s 29 points in the second quarter, Barth had 10 and senior Austin Cripe (23 points, 13 rebounds) had 11, including seven straight. Senior Nevin Phares (13 points) added six on a 3-point play and a 3-pointer.
The Chargers outscored Fremont 21-13 in the third to lead by 29, never looking back.
“The big thing we talked about this week was that we kind of looked through the history of things, and we know, I think it’s six in the last ten tournament champs have lost their next game,” Marsh said.
It was the seventh straight win for the Chargers (13-1 overall) over Fremont (8-6) dating back to Jan. 19, 2018. The Eagles last defeated West Noble on Jan. 20, 2017.
“We don’t tell them that part,” Marsh said. “That’s a good team and they were dangerous. It was one of those last teams kind of right behind us in the conference race that we needed to take care of. We were well aware of what they could do and how good they can be.”
The Chargers won the junior varsity game 48-36, led in scoring by sophomore Jordan Eash with 19 points and eight rebounds and junior David Slone with 11 points. Fremont sophomore Ethan Grimm led the Eagles with 12 points and four rebounds.
It was also Snowcoming and Hall of Fame Night for Fremont, where senior Gage Forrest was named Snowcoming King and Class of 2013 graduates Anna (Aldrich) Shaw, Glen McClain and Tyler Jenkins were inducted into the Hall of Fame along with longtime athletic director and baseball coach Roger Probst.
West Noble looks to keep their six-game winning streak alive Friday at Fairfield, while Fremont will try to end a two-game slide tonight at home against Eastside.
